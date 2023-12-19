How Dark Money Turns a Right-Leaning Country to the Hard Left

Over the past half-decade, Democrats have quietly pulled ahead of Republicans in untraceable political spending. One group helped make it happen, writes Emma Green for The Atlantic. She was writing about the dark money group Arabella. The Progressives turning our right-of-center nation into a Progressive one use thousands of dark money groups. The mothership is the secretive Arabella Advisors.

This is how Joe Biden gets some of those 81 million votes. It’s how money gets to Hamas and other anti-Israel efforts.

They promote DSA protests against Israel.

Arabella Advisors’ nonprofits have collectively hosted hundreds of left-wing policy and advocacy organizations since the network’s creation (referred to by critics as “pop-up groups” because they are little more than websites.)

Arabella is the group behind the attacks on conservative Justice’s fake ethics violations.

In this clip, the person who uncovered their unethical enterprise explains briefly what is going on:



THEY TAKE FOREIGN MONEY, LETTING FOREIGNERS AFFECT OUR POLITICS

Arabella was involved in swaying the election of the House. They take money from foreigners influencing our politics and receive money from foreign billionaires to make it happen. Read the testimony of Scott Walter.

Testimony Of Scott Walter, President Of Capital Research Center

Excerpt:

Illegal foreign donations are coming into C4s. his testimony in this hearing involved the Swiss billionaire and foreign national Hansjörg Wyss, who in the last two decades gave roughly a half-billion dollars to America’s largest “dark money” network, the sprawling empire run by Arabella Advisors.

My written testimony carefully documents this foreign billionaire’s meddling in America citing only mainstream media sources—the New York Times, Politico, and the Associated Press—plus the Federal Election Commission’s general counsel.

The FEC’s general counsel notes Wyss illegally made direct political contributions, though the statute of limitations has expired, giving to Sen. Dick Durbin and Reps. Jay Inslee and Mark Udall, among others.[4]

The Associated Press calls Wyss a “Democratic-aligned megadonor” and reports his nonprofits helped “bankroll efforts to lift President Joe Biden’s agenda and paid for TV ads promoting Democratic congressional candidates” in the midterms.[5]

The New York Times reports, “tax filings show [the Wyss Foundation and (c)(4) Berger Action Fund] donated $208 million from 2016 through [2020] to three other nonprofit funds that doled out money to a wide array of groups that backed progressive causes and helped Democrats in their efforts to win the White House and control of Congress.” “Beneficiaries” of Wyss’s “direct giving included … organizations that ran voter registration and mobilization campaigns to increase Democratic turnout, [and] built media outlets accused of slanting the news to favor Democrats.”[6]

Politico reports Wyss gave $1 million to the “National Redistricting Action Fund, a sister group of Democrats’ national redistricting hub.”[7]

This is truly shocking: A foreign national billionaire appears to have affected the very membership of this House and this Committee. The lines governing the districts you represent may have been carved in part by foreign money. The same foreign cash may have funded the turnout efforts in your last elections.

Read the entire transcript here.

