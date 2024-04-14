Huge Japanese Protest Against The WHO Pandemic Treaty

The WHO Pandemic Treaty, now called an Accord, is a communistic document by an organization partially controlled by Maoist China. The elites now call it an Accord, as they did with the Paris Accord, yet both are treaties. However, this Accord is legally binding and includes penalties. Biden has already said he will sign it and introduced the worst amendments.

Will our weak congress allow this? It must go through the Senate, where it will not pass.

James Roguski wrote about the Japanese protests. This is an excerpt;

Thousands of people rallied in Japan on April 13, 2024, against the World Health Organization, the WHO’s proposed “Pandemic Treaty,” and the COVID-19 jabs.

April 13, 2024, will be etched in the annals of modern Japanese history as tens of thousands of citizens across the nation came together in a series of pandemic rallies. The protests centered on the widespread opposition to the Pandemic Treaty, with escalating concerns over “infectious disease” and “public health” becoming potent tools for an unprecedented push towards what is perceived by many as a totalitarian surveillance society.

[…]

Modern history researcher Prof Chikatsu Hayashi’s address was a rallying cry to resist the encroaching shadows of global totalitarianism, symbolically referring to the proactive stance against it as “stopping the third atomic bomb with our hands.” His poignant discourse highlighted a national movement poised against not only the Pandemic Treaty but also the underlying structures threatening Japan’s sovereignty and the well-being of its citizens…

They are taking a stand a”gainst a future where health becomes a lever for control and surveillance.”

Japanese citizens are onto its intrusion into each nation’s sovereignty. This Accord shuts down freedom, including free speech. It does much more than control our health.

Most Americans are fat, dumb, and happy. Thank the corrupt US media for that. If you don’t think it’s corrupt, read this.

IT’S HAPPENING Thousands of people in Japan turn out in massive protest against the WHO and “new world order”. SHARE because the mainstream media is not reporting on this pic.twitter.com/9StuuxM1Y5 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) April 14, 2024

READ THE ADVANCED DRAFT HERE

Related