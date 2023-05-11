Investigative Journalist James O’Keefe Exposes Massive Democrat Election Fraud!

by Mark Schwendau

James O’Keefe was the founder of the Project Veritas organization, famous for hidden camera “gotcha” interviews of people suspected of knowing things that are detrimental. This past February, he was dismissed from the non-profit he founded for allegedly being cruel to staffers and spending “an excessive amount of donor funds in the last three years on personal luxuries.”

Oddly, no criminal charges were ever filed for this alleged “financial malfeasance.” That should tell you something!

Many of you probably did not know O’Keefe since most of his journalism is streamed online and not on the airwaves, but some of you may have come to know him when the FBI raided his home after they raided President Trump’s home. That was a newsworthy story for the mainstream media to cover as the FBI was searching for Ashley Biden’s (acting president Joe Biden’s daughter by Jill) diary. In it, she revealed she used to shower with her father as a young girl at his suggestion. She added it was probably inappropriate.

The less than honest mainstream media did not report that part of the story, of course. They ignored the fact that James O’Keefe had tried to do the right thing and give what he had to the FBI. O’Keefe explained that he never ran the story on the Ashley Biden diary since he could not authenticate it. He said he probably would not have run the story even if he could, as he considered it too much of an invasion of privacy.

Some are speculating O’Keefe was forced out for the Biden diary episode. Still, other loyal followers of O’Keefe felt it had more to do with his exposé on an executive of Pfizer pharmaceuticals. PV was known for using hidden cameras to try to trap people with inside information to reveal true agendas about what was going on in this world. In one of his last hidden interviews with PV, he exposed a story that should have made global headlines. We covered that story here in late January.

In that story, we offered a PV hidden camera interview of Jordon Trishton Walker, a Pfizer executive, who claimed his company [Pfizer] was exploring a way to “mutate” COVID via “Directed Evolution” to preempt the development of future vaccines. Of course, this video had to be posted on Rumble as YouTube offers protection from the truth.

We were also one of the first to report how James O’Keefe had managed to sink his teeth into the possible money laundering scheme of Act Blue, a Democratic political fundraising organization, here.

Now, O’Keefe has uncovered apparent fraudulent donations being reported to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by Act Blue. The James O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) has spoken to people on fixed incomes who were stunned to learn their names and addresses were used to donate thousands of dollars to Act Blue when they did not.

“NEW citizen journalist videos in show more Act Blue linked donors denying suspicious contributions.”

As a result of this revelation, last month Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., demanded the FEC open an investigation into Democratic fundraising Act Blue after O’Keefe’s report exposed an apparent money laundering scheme to falsely attribute donations to elderly Americans without their knowledge.

“Two weeks ago, alarming reports emerged of fraudulent donations being reported to the FEC by Act Blue,” Rubio wrote in a letter to the FEC chairs. “These reports indicate that numerous individuals, including senior citizens, have purportedly donated to Act Blue thousands of times a year. However, according to recent investigative reports, many of these individuals had no idea that their names and addresses were being used to give thousands of dollars in political donations, with most of these ‘donations’ going to Act Blue.”

James O’Keefe is one of the last true investigative journalists of our time. Tucker Carlson is yet another. Both of these men were released from their positions shortly after they exposed the criminal fraud perpetrating this country these days.

For O’Keefe, it was his hidden Pfizer interview of an executive scientist.

For Carlson, it was his exposure of the January 6 security videos of the Capitol building withheld from defense attorneys causing the peaceful protesters of that day to be falsely prosecuted and incarcerated as insurrectionists. It made Senator Chuck Schumer go bat sh*t crazy the following day on the Senate Floor actually urging Carlson’s boss to take away Carlson’s First Amendment Right to free speech! That should tell you something, too!

If the FBI and DOJ do not wake up and get off their partisan asses, there is no telling where this will go. Americans are not powerless. The recent boycotts of all the companies going woke are proof of that and the anger growing in many average Americans. They are waiting, and they are watching. They are taking notes.

This could get pretty humorous with Joe Biden’s newly minted 87,000 armed IRS agents getting ready to descend on small-money private American citizens for audits. One can imagine the conversations about to go down, “I donated $2,000 to Act Blue? Are you out of your mind? I donated maybe, $20!”

Of course, any IRS agent engaged in such a conversation will be obligated to investigate it and that is where this will get really funny.

