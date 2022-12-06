James Cameron Regrets His Days of Toxic Masculinity

In a recent interview, Avatar director James Cameron claimed that testosterone is “a toxin” that needs to be worked out of one’s system.

“A lot of things I did earlier, I wouldn’t do — career-wise and just risks that you take as a wild, testosterone-poisoned young man,” he says, declining to specify further. “I always think of [testosterone] as a toxin that you have to slowly work out of your system.”

He was probably not serious, but plenty of WOKES are serious about the fake concept.

I think I’ll skip it if there is no masculinity in Avatar. Otherwise, I might as well watch Lifetime movies for free.

Blaming what makes a man a man for his screaming matches as a director is rather silly, liberal claptrap.

It isn’t testosterone that made him scream “F-bombs,” it was stress, bad temper, or poor control, and who cares.

Testosterone was blamed for climate change for a time. There was actually a study done. It was a popular notion in 2019 from our crazy thought leaders. Pixar made a cartoon, joining Gilette and their anti-toxic masculinity ad.

The short film called Purl, is described as a “powerful story about toxic masculinity in the workplace.”

This is an excerpt:

In a sea of suited-up, high-energy white men, Purl quickly becomes incredibly isolated. Trying to fit in, she cracks a joke to men around a water cooler only to be met with no laughs she later pitches an idea at a meeting and gets the feedback, “You’re being too soft. We gotta be aggressive.”

It may have started out as an anti-white man assault, but they extended it to black men too.

He directed films such as Terminator I and II, Aliens, and many testosterone-filled flicks. Even the women seemed to have testosterone in his films, such as True Lies.

Masculinity is not toxic. It’s an invented concept, probably concocted by man-haters. As for Cameron, we’ll just chalk it up to an unserious comment that plays well with the lib crowd.

Related