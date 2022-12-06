James Cameron Regrets His Days of Toxic Masculinity

By
M Dowling
-
1
15

In a recent interview, Avatar director James Cameron claimed that testosterone is “a toxin” that needs to be worked out of one’s system.

Okay, maybe this guy has too much testosterone.

“A lot of things I did earlier, I wouldn’t do — career-wise and just risks that you take as a wild, testosterone-poisoned young man,” he says, declining to specify further. “I always think of [testosterone] as a toxin that you have to slowly work out of your system.”

He was probably not serious, but plenty of WOKES are serious about the fake concept.

I think I’ll skip it if there is no masculinity in Avatar. Otherwise, I might as well watch Lifetime movies for free.

Blaming what makes a man a man for his screaming matches as a director is rather silly, liberal claptrap.

It isn’t testosterone that made him scream “F-bombs,” it was stress, bad temper, or poor control, and who cares.

Testosterone was blamed for climate change for a time. There was actually a study done. It was a popular notion in 2019 from our crazy thought leaders. Pixar made a cartoon, joining Gilette and their anti-toxic masculinity ad.

The short film called Purl, is described as a “powerful story about toxic masculinity in the workplace.”

This is an excerpt:

In a sea of suited-up, high-energy white men, Purl quickly becomes incredibly isolated. Trying to fit in, she cracks a joke to men around a water cooler only to be met with no laughs she later pitches an idea at a meeting and gets the feedback, “You’re being too soft. We gotta be aggressive.”

It may have started out as an anti-white man assault, but they extended it to black men too.

He directed films such as Terminator I and II, Aliens, and many testosterone-filled flicks. Even the women seemed to have testosterone in his films, such as True Lies.

Masculinity is not toxic. It’s an invented concept, probably concocted by man-haters. As for Cameron, we’ll just chalk it up to an unserious comment that plays well with the lib crowd.


1 Comment
John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

They make up concepts as the l.s.d. and cannabis blend in the cortex…

0
Reply
