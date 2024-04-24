James Woods on Pedophilia

I’d surely like to know if anyone could think of another reason for this drag queen dance. Taking away a child’s innocence is a terrible thing to do. However, it seems to be ideologically purposed by the far-left who have taken control of the Democrat Party.

It serves no purpose whatsoever except grooming children for pedophilia. Anybody who says differently is mentally ill or lying. Period. pic.twitter.com/gy07dvbZof — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 24, 2024

We have teachers who say toddlers are not sexually innocent. It’s a myth. According to the DailyMail, one PK teacher said in an Instagram post:

“There is a common mythology that children live in this world of pure innocence, and that by introducing or exposing them to the real-world adults are somehow shattering this illusion for them,’

Therefore, there is a banning of topics and issues that children should not be exposed to as if they are not experiencing them already.”

He says the myth of innocence comes from Christianity and the "white cis-gendered" people who are shielding children. "Not talking about Queerness in the Classroom is NOT Letting Children be Children. It's Telling Those People They Do Not Deserve to Exist." His ideology is harmful to children. Naked men flashing in front of children is not a good idea. Bud Light Toronto sponsoring fetish parades for all ages is a bad idea. Mr. Woods also has good information on guns.

Democrats have turned cities into a “dystopian apocalypse. Buy a gun, train, be prepared to use it if you have to do so.

Buy a gun, train using it with a qualified firearms instructor, and stand your ground. Democrats have turned American cities into a dystopian apocalypse. (Defund the police, no cash bail, prisoner release…) pic.twitter.com/fkIppph0xq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 23, 2024

