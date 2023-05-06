Joe Biden Explains Why We Must Vote for Him

By
M Dowling
-
0
25

Biden explains why we need to vote for him during an interview on MSNBC. It’s very clear.  We have the clips. In the first clip, propagandist Stephanie Ruhle mentions “hate crime,” which is largely a crime one of the Democrats’ voting blocs favors, and she mentions gun violence, which is actually gang violence.

She left out the main reasons we should all vote for Joe – open borders, high taxes, inflation, crumbling banks, censorship, forced vaccination, forced masking, bad justice, hatred of police, favors to China, destruction of the energy sector (the biggest favor to China of all), the Good Catholic Joe’s attacks on Christianity, corporate fascism, pay-to-play, and so much more just like that.

We’d miss his eloquence and deep thoughts if he’s not President.

He’s really wise and humble, very, very humble. He’s also very in-touch with who he is.

Well, this is good enough for me – Biden’s proud of Hunter. Should Uncle Joe be commenting on a pending criminal case?

Mollie Hemingway has more reasons:

Last, but not least, Democrats are all about democracy.

WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL ABOUT FREEDOM, JOE?

With the nonchalance of a complete buffoon, Joe Biden wondered what the big deal was about forced vaccinations. He says vaccination is patriotism.

“And so everybody talks about freedom and not to have a shot or have a test. Well, guess what? How about patriotism? How about making sure that you’re vaccinated so that you do not spread the disease to anybody else? What about that? What’s the big deal?”

He’ll say anything to manipulate Americans.

Vaccinated people spread the virus. The vaccine didn’t stop the spread. We were lied to. That’s why we need freedom. We can’t have him telling us what to put in our bodies.


