Tim Pool: BlueAnon psychos, CRT racism, and the real insurrection

By
M. Dowling
-
Tim Pool is a liberal guy but he has more in common with conservatives now as other liberals may eventually realize. We don’t have to write this article, he did. The dangerous fascists and insurrectionists today are supported by the Democrat Party and they vote for Democrats. Many are registered Democrats.

Ilhan Omar and her illiberal squad of anti-American anti-Semites are trying to tear down our freedoms. They are among the BlueAnon psychos that Pool references in his tweets. We see this psychosis boiling over on CNN and MSNBC.

The chief legal analyst on CNN pleasured himself on a zoom call and MSNBC is no better. Every misfit who goes to jail or barely avoids it shows up on their network, if not CNN’s.

Most Republicans are moderate. The only reason you see some really, really upset conservatives is because Democrats are trying to turn this nation into a neo-socialist or neo-communist land without freedom or borders.

From day one, it has been clear that Antifa and Black Lives Matter are communists who seek anarchy so they can overturn capitalism. They admit it. Yet Democrats back them and lie about what they are. Biden called them an “idea” and so did the ineffective FBI Director Wray. What does that say about Democrats?

Now we have two racist educational programs that actually embed systemic racism in our schools and government. One is the inaccurate 1619 Project and the other is the anti-white, anti-American Critical Race Theory.

At some point, true liberals will get past their hatred of Donald Trump and fight the onslaught. Hopefully, it will be before it is too late.

TIM POOL WISDOM

Republicans don’t believe in burning down cities.

1619 PROJECT, A TOTAL LIE OUT OF THE NYT

No slaves came over in 1619, and that’s just the beginning. It’s falsified history to damage the country.

Watch:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Watch this mom who grew up in Maoist China.


