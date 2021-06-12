Tim Pool: BlueAnon psychos, CRT racism, and the real insurrection



















Tim Pool is a liberal guy but he has more in common with conservatives now as other liberals may eventually realize. We don’t have to write this article, he did. The dangerous fascists and insurrectionists today are supported by the Democrat Party and they vote for Democrats. Many are registered Democrats.

Ilhan Omar and her illiberal squad of anti-American anti-Semites are trying to tear down our freedoms. They are among the BlueAnon psychos that Pool references in his tweets. We see this psychosis boiling over on CNN and MSNBC.

The chief legal analyst on CNN pleasured himself on a zoom call and MSNBC is no better. Every misfit who goes to jail or barely avoids it shows up on their network, if not CNN’s.

Most Republicans are moderate. The only reason you see some really, really upset conservatives is because Democrats are trying to turn this nation into a neo-socialist or neo-communist land without freedom or borders.

From day one, it has been clear that Antifa and Black Lives Matter are communists who seek anarchy so they can overturn capitalism. They admit it. Yet Democrats back them and lie about what they are. Biden called them an “idea” and so did the ineffective FBI Director Wray. What does that say about Democrats?

Now we have two racist educational programs that actually embed systemic racism in our schools and government. One is the inaccurate 1619 Project and the other is the anti-white, anti-American Critical Race Theory.

At some point, true liberals will get past their hatred of Donald Trump and fight the onslaught. Hopefully, it will be before it is too late.

TIM POOL WISDOM

It doesn’t matter that Fascism is *not* growing in the US What matters is that the divide between BlueAnon psychos and regular people is growing at an alarming rate CNN And MSNBC mainstream BlueAnon psychosis and eventually the pot will boil over https://t.co/EwSWJldQZ1 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 12, 2021

Republicans don’t believe in burning down cities.

Republicans are mostly moderate and thus unwilling to burn down cities to get what they want Meanwhile we have over $2B in damage from BLM and Antifa riots The best the right can muster is Desantis and only in Florida — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 12, 2021

One side wants a classically liberal teaching in schools that is historically accurate, representing the true history of the US including its failures The other side wants racial identiarianism under the guise of an academic theory called “Critical Race Theory” https://t.co/3AMFBeq3lA — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 12, 2021

Discrimination based on race (in most circumstances) is illegal But it has only been this way for about 56 years Tens of thousands of years of human racial discrimination and only 56 years of banning it CRT Reactionaries like Kendi want to stop the revolution — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 11, 2021

Conservatives still think the left is rioting Democrats used insurrection immediately Its time the right realizes that Antifa and BLM are not rioting, they are waging insurrection https://t.co/rYNmy9LyIn — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 11, 2021

1619 PROJECT, A TOTAL LIE OUT OF THE NYT

No slaves came over in 1619, and that’s just the beginning. It’s falsified history to damage the country.

Watch:



CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Watch this mom who grew up in Maoist China.

