Leftists Want to Demonetize the Right And Google Ads Can Do It

Recently, leftists publicized that they wanted ads dropped from websites they deemed inappropriate. We suspect Google is heading that way.

Google just sent this new policy, and it’s very sane until you click on Better Ads Standards.

Better Ads Bans:

Violent or bullying behavior

Depictions of gratuitous violence are not allowed. Products should not contain materials that threaten, harass, or bully other users. For example, Products should not contain:

Content which makes a specific threat of serious harm against an individual person or a defined group of people. Content whose predominant purpose is to single out another person for abuse, malicious attack, or ridicule. Content that results in the unwanted sexualization of a person, including malicious claims about a person’s sexual activities, sexual orientation, or gender identity. A series of posts/comments/photos that, taken together, clearly have the primary intention of harassment, even if each individual piece of content is not severe.



#Hate speech

We don’t allow content advocating against or inciting hatred towards groups of people based on their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender, age, veteran status, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systematic discrimination or marginalization.

Additionally, the visibility of your Product may be impacted if it contains generally hateful content not covered by the above definition.

#Violent extremism

We remove content that recruits, fundraises, or promotes violence on behalf of extremist groups defined by the US State Department and other international organizations. Violent extremism is the use of violence and intimidation in pursuing political aims or goals outside of societal norms.

That sounds fine, except to keep the ads, you can’t report about grooming or mutilation surgeries for minors, radical Islam, or most things that offend the Left.

As defined by Merrick Garland, violent extremism includes parents complaining at Board meetings.

What is promoting violence? That’s broad.

You know the drill.

The Coalition for Better Ads

The free speech judges of The Coalition for Better Ads are mostly or all left-wing. Some are European or from other foreign countries. We don’t know how you pass their censors.

Anyone can report the website with the Better Ads Experience. People on the right face demonetization.

Related