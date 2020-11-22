Look who’s buying Georgia senatorial races

A group funded by liberal billionaires George Soros and Michael Bloomberg has funneled $300,000 into the crucial Georgia runoff elections to support Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, according to a report from the Washington Free Beacon.

It was only a matter of time. These two and their allies have been swinging elections. Bloomberg has canceled Democrats who won’t go after the Second Amendment. He bought Virginia. The two are buying DA and sheriff races.

The Black PAC, which operates to urge black voters to vote on Tuesday reported spending $300,000 on canvassing for the two Democratic candidates. This is the first significant investment from an outside liberal group in the crucial Georgia elections that will decide which party controls Congress’s upper chamber next year. The elections are presumed to accumulate tens of millions of investments from Democratic and Republican groups.

The Black PAC is funded majorly by Democratic billionaires, dark money, and the Chuck Schumer-tied Senate Majority PAC. It earned $1.5 million from the Democracy PAC, a super PAC created by Soros, and $6.32 million from Bloomberg. The Sixteen Thirty Fund, which has been used as an avenue to push $55 million in secret cash into the 2020 elections, gave $2.25 million, while the Senate Majority PAC added $1 million. Other liberal groups, such as America Votes, Unite the Country, and various union PACs, have added millions more.

According to the latest Federal Election Committee report, the Black PAC raised $23.5 million since January 2019 and spent $12.5 million as of mid-October.

Black Pac, which was founded in 2016, claims there is “little to no justice in the current system” and will “turn out our voters for candidates who work to expand voting rights and access to the ballot–including for the formerly incarcerated.”

