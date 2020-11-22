Progressives mainstream communistic Green New Deal

The progressive lawmakers of the “Squad” took to the steps of the DNC on Thursday to request President-elect Joe Biden execute the Green New Deal. They want to transform the U.S. economy to fight climate change and producing thousands of jobs in renewable energy.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said, “We are all here today because of the movement… because at the end of the day, dollars don’t vote, people do.”

To guarantee a habitable future on Earth, the group asked the people to guarantee that the Biden administration acts on the deal.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said, “This is a movement built out of the urgency people feel to protect our planet.”

In Washington D.C., far-left, so-called Indigenous, racial justice, and climate activists staged a protest outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters Thursday calling on President-elect Biden to take immediate action on the climate crisis and approve the Green New Deal.

You can find it online as #Biden Be Brave.

The time is now for aggressive action on the coronavirus and climate crisis. The age of incrementalism is over. The era of the Green New Deal is here. #BidenBeBrave https://t.co/Ys78fK6LCo — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) November 19, 2020

Climate activist John Henry Williams of the Sunrise Movement said: “Two years ago, we stood here as the Sunrise Movement, and we asked Nancy Pelosi to form a Green New Deal committee. Today, we are asking President-elect Joe Biden to form a Select Office on Climate Mobilization. Treat this crisis with the urgency it deserves.

Treat it with the urgency of a mother in Lake Charles who’s homeless for the second time this year. With the urgency of the California farmworkers, working under soot blood-red filled skies. And treat it with the urgency of the middle schoolers who made millions of calls to get you elected. If you do that we will never forget you, and if you fail us we will never forgive you.”

Biden is already planning a “bold” climate agenda.

THE PURPOSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE EXTREMISM IS SOCIALISM

AOC’s former Chief of Staff already admitted the real reason for the Green New Deal. COS Saikat Chakrabarti told Governor Inslee, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal, is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” Then he asked WaPo writer Ricketts, “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

Biden is too weak and too senile to fight the hard-left, and there are no moderates left in the entire party.

Did everyone forget what is in the Green New Deal? It calls for an end to capitalism. The GND means a complete and speedy overhaul of the nation’s energy, transportation, and farming sectors in order to eliminate carbon emissions in the coming decades.

They want to pay people who don’t want to work, get rid of all fossil fuels, retrofit every building and home in the country, tell people to take trains instead of planes, offer a communist universal basic income, and getting rid of most cars. The document also says there will be no nuclear energy, the cleanest energy of all, and there will be carbon taxes and cap and trade.

They later called it a “brainstorming” document but clearly that is where their resolution takes us. It’s flat-out communism.

Here is the Green New Deal:



These people are communists: