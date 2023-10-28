Matt Taibbi Gets Red-Pilled

By
M Dowling
-
1
34

Matt Taibbi is a left-wing journalist raised by ACLU parents. It doesn’t matter how left-wing he was. The truth and free speech are more important to him. Whether it’s the truth about the fraudulent “insurrection” that is getting people imprisoned as if this was Stalin’s Soviet Union or the Hunter laptop, kept hidden by our intelligence service and administration of Reds.

How do you have an insurrection without weapons other than the occasional pepper spray or flag pole? No one with knowledge of the events believes it was an insurrection.

The Hunter laptop as Russian disinformation was another terrible lie.

We hear anti-gun Taibbi is getting his gun license. Miracles will never cease, or is it just that his parents did a good job teaching him to think independently and not chant anyone’s mantra?

Seek truth.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Martha
Guest
Martha
13 seconds ago

Over the course of the last 10 plus years I’ve read a few of Matt’s articles. I found him fair and honest in his reporting. I may not have always agreed with him, but I did start seeing him evolve in a positive way.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz