Matt Taibbi Gets Red-Pilled

Matt Taibbi is a left-wing journalist raised by ACLU parents. It doesn’t matter how left-wing he was. The truth and free speech are more important to him. Whether it’s the truth about the fraudulent “insurrection” that is getting people imprisoned as if this was Stalin’s Soviet Union or the Hunter laptop, kept hidden by our intelligence service and administration of Reds.

What are you defining as “insurrection”? The act of going inside the Capitol? Planning to go inside the Capitol? Or being an Infowars host who claimed Trump won in 2020? Of which offense is Owen Shroyer guilty, legally? https://t.co/B1DJ8iBUBi — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 28, 2023

What “tacit support”? Re the Hunter laptop, yes I’m outraged. A factual piece of journalism published by our oldest paper was suppressed, after its release was wargamed by the FBI, public-funded NGOs, and other reporters. It was historic censorship. And I didn’t vote for Trump. https://t.co/VAaYQ1yDbA — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 28, 2023

How do you have an insurrection without weapons other than the occasional pepper spray or flag pole? No one with knowledge of the events believes it was an insurrection.

The Hunter laptop as Russian disinformation was another terrible lie.

We hear anti-gun Taibbi is getting his gun license. Miracles will never cease, or is it just that his parents did a good job teaching him to think independently and not chant anyone’s mantra?

Seek truth.

