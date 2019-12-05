Media Is Not Covering Constitutional Expert Jonathan Turley’s Testimony

The MSM is ignoring the brilliant testimony of Jonathan Turley. Unless you watched the endless impeachment hearing with the Senate Judiciary or look at the alternative media, you literally won’t know what is going on.

Virtually no mainstream outlet is covering any part of Prof Turley’s testimony. While he didn’t donate/vote for Trump because his points called out this sham he gets no coverage despite running circles around the guy who advocated for Sharia law & the Clinton/Warren donor. 🙄 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 5, 2019

CNN, ABC, NBC, PRETTY MUCH NOTHING

CNN has nothing about the hearings on its front page. ABC News has nothing. NBC News had one article on the front page titled, “Legal scholars: Conduct like Trump’s is the reason Congress has impeachment power.” They included one small paragraph deep into the article about Jonathan Turley saying it was moving too fast. They also had an article about biased Professor Gerhardt’s opening statement and another about the screaming shrew Pamela Karlan. They had a few video clips in their video section.

After I published this, NBC put out another story quoting Karlan in the title saying, “In this country, no one is king.” They left out the part about her embarrassing Trump’s minor son Barron.

THE TIMES DISTORTS

The NY Times covered it slightly and misled. They took a lesser point from Jonathan Turley’s brilliant testimony on Wednesday about Democrats moving too fast, claimed it would take too long, demonized the President for not cooperating, quoted the three biased Democrat non-fact ‘witnesses,’ and made assumptions about what John Bolton would say. The Times wrote:

Are House Democrats making a mistake by moving swiftly to impeach President Trump when some facts remain hidden about whether he abused his power in the Ukraine affair?

That was the argument put forward on Wednesday by Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor who was the only Republican-selected witness of four legal scholars who testified at the House Judiciary Committee’s opening impeachment hearing.

Mr. Turley’s point crystallized the constitutional dilemma facing Congress as it pushes forward on impeachment rather than pausing to go after additional evidence the White House has withheld. A president willing to dig in and stonewall subpoenas for documents and testimony can use the courts to run out the clock, undermining the House’s ability to use its impeachment power in practice.

WAPO INCLUDES A QUOTE DEEP INTO THE ARTICLE

WaPo has one story, in which they said the President would fight aggressively in the Senate. They began by quoting the three biased reporters claiming the President definitely committed ‘bribery,’ and minimized one quote by Jonathan Turley deeper into the article.

Anyone who watched that fiasco yesterday saw three biased leftist professors and one liberal professor who stood up for the constitution, Jonathan Turley.

This is what corruption looks like.

THIS IS WHAT THEY SHOULD BE REPORTING

Prof. Turley slams Dems on impeachment: this is “your abuse of power”https://t.co/cxdfx2sH2l pic.twitter.com/vW3BiHkvro — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2019

Prof. Turley, contrasting with the other three witnesses, says there is not a “clear case of bribery” against President Trump https://t.co/5Pgb8iGzpR pic.twitter.com/R49wOYxTyX — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2019

Turley: Dems’ impeachment “unfair,” “not valid,” flies in the face of “standard historically”https://t.co/jlqSxBvN9N pic.twitter.com/x1egvWXhE4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2019

“I’m concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger.” – Jonathan Turley pic.twitter.com/6YBQHIrWa6 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 4, 2019

Turley: “We are living in the very period described by Alexander Hamilton. A period of agitated passions. I get it. You’re mad. The president is mad. My Republican friends are mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog seems mad.” pic.twitter.com/XvsKtdk9hs — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2019

Turley: Dems’ impeachment mentality is “just do it, like this is some impulse buying Nike sneaker”https://t.co/GRlTLWSMVG pic.twitter.com/SN9FGTppFh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2019

Prof. Jonathan Turley: this would be the first impeachment in history with no established crime #StopTheMadness #JerryRigged pic.twitter.com/qy91TWcj95 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 4, 2019

Turley: Dems’ impeachment would create a “dangerous precedent” and “fails to satisfy” past standardshttps://t.co/V3JARp80ja pic.twitter.com/NzQuVqVtTu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2019