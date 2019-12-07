Muslim lawmaker who opposed Christian prayer charged with grand theft

You might remember Muslim state lawmaker Movita Johnson-Harrell who was irate and offended when another state lawmaker offering a typical Christian prayer at the start of an official session. She tried to get her censured and brought the wrath of social media down on her. Movita called the event “Islamophobic.”

She even blamed President Trump and white nationalism for the prayer.

It seems Ms. Johnson-Harrell, a Philadelphia Democrat, is charged with stealing more than $500,000 from her own non–profit to pay for vacations, furs, designer clothes, bills and her run for the state legislature.

Charity begins at home they say.

This is less than one year into her term in the Pennsylvania legislature.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported: that State Attorney General Josh Shapiro found Harrell engaged in “brazen corruption” and systematically tried to cover up her crimes by falsifying records and financial statements.

“Her theft knew no bounds,” Shapiro said as he announced that his office had charged the first-term lawmaker with theft, perjury, tampering with public records, and related crimes Wednesday morning, the newspaper reported.

According to Shapiro, Johnson-Harrell will plead guilty and faces jail time.

Movita Johnson-Harrell “vigorously disputed” the allegations through a statement from her attorney.

“I am saddened and dismayed by the nature of the allegations brought against me today. I vigorously dispute many of these allegations, which generally pertain to before I took office, and I intend to accept responsibility for any actions that were inappropriate,” she said.