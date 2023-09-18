NBC’s Kristen Welker’s Stunning Lies, Cunning Deceptions

“Is there any scenario by which you would seek a third term?” Kristen Welker asked. Mr. Trump responded: “No, anybody that says they need eight years – you don’t want that person.”

Kristen Welker interrupted her own pre-taped debate with the president to fact-check. The fact checks weren’t true or responsive to actual claims Trump made, as Mollie Hemingway wrote in The Federalist.

THE BIG BIDEN DIDN’T DO IT LIE

At one point, she said there is no evidence President Biden pressured Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict Donald Trump.

Not so, Biden called for exactly that on numerous occasions.

A New York Times article, on April 2, 2022, headlined, Garland Faces Growing Pressure in January 6 Investigation Winds, reported that Biden is extremely frustrated by Garland not having indicted Trump. It states that “Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted.” Allegedly, he hasn’t said this directly to Attorney General Garland but “has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.”

O’Reilly reported on September 6, 2022, “…it is President Biden himself directing the attempted takedown of Donald Trump. Usually, Mr. Biden is disengaged from policy, doing what his far-left handlers want. Not this time.

“The President wants the Justice Department to indict Trump before the midterm election, believing many independent voters will turn against Republican candidates, especially those who support Trump.

Hemingway has more evidence on this issue in her piece.

ZERO EVIDENCE DECEIT

When Donald Trump stated that Hunter Biden‘s influence-peddling scandal implicated Biden, Welker deceitfully fact-checked. Welker went with the No Evidence Lie. For that, I like to refer to former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s comment, and I linked to a Daily article that provides evidence to the contrary.

Zeldin wrote on Instagram: “There is zero evidence of wrongdoing talking about the Biden’s, other than text emails, WhatsApp messages, whistleblower testimony, Hunter laptop, Biden video to Shokin, bank records, government documents, phone calls, business meetings, statements of former partners and clients, Hunter’s own words.”

The Daily Caller, in an article titled, “Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings, provides detailed evidence of Joe Biden’s wrongdoing.

WELKER LOSES HER MIND

Welker lost her mind at one point when she pushed that insane accusation by Cassidy Hutchinson that Trump wrestled a Secret Service agent in an armored car on January 6, 2021. Cassidy made that comment testifying to the January 6 panel.

Cassidy claimed she heard second-hand:

“When Trump was told it was not safe to go [to the Capitol] — the riot was already underway — he was quoted saying words to the effect of, ‘I’m the f- – -ing president, take me up the Capitol now.’ Then, he had reached up to the front of the vehicle to try to grab the steering wheel. Robert Engel, the head of Trump’s security detail, grabbed his arm and said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ With his free hand, Trump “lunged” at Engel and Ornato gestured toward his clavicles, suggesting Trump went for Engel’s throat.

None of her “witnesses” would testify unless it was to say it never happened. “Tony Ornato denies that he told Cassidy Hutchinson Trump grabbed the steering wheel in the presidential vehicle on 1/6 or lunged at a fellow agent, a USSS official tells @joshscampbell. CNN confirms that Ornato & Enger are prepared to testify that neither incident occurred,” former reporter Gaby Orr wrote.

Cassidy was caught in other lies.

Trump Seemed Amazed by Welker’s question.

WELKER: So you dispute that account?

TRUMP: Dispute it? Who wouldn’t dispute it? She’s — the craziest account I’ve ever heard. You mean that I was in “The Beast,” and she said I was in “The Beast,” and the Secret Service didn’t want — so I took a guy who was like a black belt in karate and grabbed his neck and tried to choke him —

WELKER: What happened —

TRUMP: How ridiculous.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway wrote on X, “Just read the transcript of Welker’s first Meet The Press and am truly shocked by how much she just blatantly lied — over and over, overtly and covertly — in her debate with Trump. Particularly on Democrats’ radical abortion positions that they are on the record supporting.”

They beat the crooked election about, but no one on the Left will ever admit there was such serious election interference and that the election was rigged in Biden’s favor.

THE BIG ABORTION LIE

Welker noted accurately that some women need to abort the baby for medical reasons. Then she said, so my question for you, Mr. President, is, “how is it acceptable in America that women’s lives are at risk, doctors are being forced to turn away patients in need, or risk breaking the law.”

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

So you have Roe v. Wade; for 52 years, people, including Democrats, wanted it to go back to states so the states could make the right. Roe v. Wade — I did something that nobody thought was possible, and Roe v. Wade was terminated – was put back to the states. Now, people, pro-lifers, have the right to negotiate for the first time. They had no rights at all because the radical people on this are really the Democrats that say, after five months, six months, seven months, eight months, nine months, and even after birth, you’re allowed to terminate the baby —

KRISTEN WELKER:

Mr. President, Democrats aren’t saying that. I just have to, Democrats are not saying that.

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

Of course, they do —

KRISTEN WELKER:

That’s not true.

FMR. PRES. DONALD TRUMP:

You have a Virginia governor, previous governor, who said, “After the baby is born, you will make a determination, and if you want, you will kill that baby.” The baby is now born.

Molly Hemingway mentions in her article that on February 28, 2022, only one Democrat senator voted ‘No,’ on the radical abortion bill. Even representative Tim Ryan of Ohio, who claimed to be pro-life, voted for the bill.

Democrats are radical pro-abortionists. What Welker’s doing is campaigning for the Democrats. She is pretending they are further right on the issue. Democrats will also do that during the campaign until they win, and then they will return to killing babies to the moment of birth and letting them die afterward if they live by mistake.

On the other hand, Trump rejected the Heartbeat Bill, partly to butt heads with Gov. DeSantis. That generated a lot of anger. He called the bill, “a terrible mistake.” He then went on to say he wanted to find a middle ground. We’ve been trying to do that since Roe v. Wade, and he should drop it. It’s with the States where it belongs. Enough.

WATCH:

Kristen Welker’s ‘Meet The Press’ Debut: Full Donald Trump Interview pic.twitter.com/a8AmKYRye2 — Scott H. Fishman (@ScottFishman) September 18, 2023

