New Evidence Ilhan & her Brother-Husband Defrauded Immigration

The Washington Examiner reports there are “Dozens of documents indicating Ilhan Omar lived with Ahmed Hirsi while claiming to be married to Ahmed Elmi.” The Washington Examiner investigative reporters found parking ticket evidence of the addresses to add to the pile already accumulated.

As usual, Omar declined to respond to that story. It works for her since she’s of a protected class. If she wasn’t, this would be scandalous front page news. There is actual evidence unlike much of the garbage the MSM sells these days since they are all about propaganda.

In August 2016 Alpha News and David Steinberg dug up additional evidence, beyond that uncovered by Scott Johnson, with five detailed, evidence-filled pieces.

Powerline Blog points to the documents: Steinberg’s PJ Media reports are posted here (August 8) and here (August 13) and here (October 23) and here (October 30) and here (November 5).

The Lies Are Mounting

The Democratic Minnesota congresswoman will run out of excuses soon. She swore under oath in a 2017 divorce filing that she hadn’t seen her husband Ahmed N. Elmi in six years and didn’t know anyone who might be able to locate him. Elmi is her possible brother. These two appear to have the same father and were enrolled in the same school district.

Omar calls them “baseless rumors” but won’t give information dispelling the ‘rumors.’ Her saying it is good enough for the MSM.

Steinberg said he found the documents that confirm the fraudulent marriage!!!

… I have identified other documentation that, according to sources and additional evidence, will confirm the fraudulent marriage. An attorney is currently assisting me in attempting to obtain them legally. In the following week or so … (12/x) — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 23, 2019

IT SEEMS SHE SWORE TO LIES

Omar swore to the courts that she didn’t know the names of anyone in Elmi’s family and they had no mutual acquaintances. New evidence turned up by David Steinberg, however, appears to prove Elmi designed a website for Omar’s sister this year.

The sister, Sahra Noor, is CEO of Grit Partners, a health care consultancy in Kenya.

Look for yourself: Visit https://t.co/YitQVPPWm5, then view the page’s source code. You will see that Elmi was logged into his personal Instagram account while he was creating the link to Noor’s company Instagram account. (8/x) pic.twitter.com/UmvVDyrgxi — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 23, 2019

Omar also swore that she couldn’t find her lost husband on social media but he’s been on Twitter since 2012 and on Facebook since 2007. It shows he moved to Nairobi, Kenya where Omar’s sister lives.

Steinberg has produced screenshots of images with Omar and Elmi together. One is alleged to come from Omar’s Instagram page depicting her with Elmi in London in 2015, as seen here.

That sounds like perjury, a criminal offense, a felony in fact.

THE DAILY CALLER REPORTED

“Questions have been raised about the accuracy of approximately six statements on the sworn form.”

Omar’s complicated marriage history was detailed by the Tribune-Star — marriage in “faith tradition” is not recognized as legal marriage:

2002: Omar, now 19, marries Ahmed Hirsi, 22, in their “faith tradition” in Minnesota, but they don’t legally marry.

2008: Omar and Hirsi, now the parents of two children, reach an “impasse in our life together” and divorce in their faith tradition.

2009: Omar, at 26, marries Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, 23, whom she identifies only as a “British citizen.” School records show he attended high school in St. Paul and studied art at North Dakota State University.

2011: Omar and Elmi end their relationship and divorce in their faith tradition, but do not legally divorce until 2017.

2012: Omar and Hirsi reconcile and have a third child together.

As the Star-Tribune reported, the motive could be immigration. Siblings wait years for a U.S. visa but spouses have a minimal waiting period.

Imagine if a Republican had this history and ask yourself if they would ignore the person. They are ignoring it except for the recent article by the cowardly Star-Tribune.