Newsweek Gal Nina Burleigh Calls AR-15 Owners Mass Murderers

Yesterday, we reported that Rep. Eric Swalwell, 2020 presidential hopeful, tweeted he wanted to confiscate millions of semi-automatic guns and he’d nuke people who didn’t go along. He made his comments to combat vet Joe Biggs and later got into a discussion about his anti-Second Amendment views with NRA’s Dana Loesch.

He actually doesn’t want to nuke rifle owners, just imprison them.

Then, on Saturday, a so-called journalist named Nina Burleigh, writing for Newsweek, once a respected magazine, tweeted to both Dana Loesch and Joe Biggs.

“Almost every single person I’ve ever heard of with an AR-15,” she wrote, “has been a mass murderer. Based on Twitter sample the rest of them are scarily paranoid. Get on the right side of history.”

“Get on the right side of history #gunsense,” she added.

We at the Sentinel believe that people who don’t support the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense — other than calling 911 — are encouraging mass murderers. Gun free zones are killing fields for lunatics.

The responses are interesting. Here are a few including Joe Biggs comment.

This was the original tweet from crazy sarcastic Swalwell.

There are cities in the United States that are more dangerous than Central American cities. Thanks to gangs, our cities are dangerous. It’s not the time to tell legal gun owners they can’t own rifles.

NEW INSANE GUN LAWS

This is a little off-topic but Washington State just passed very stringent gun laws that make felons out of legal gun owners. With their new measure, if a criminal commits a crime with an innocent person’s gun, even if it had been locked up, s/he could be charged with a felony.

One police chief will not enforce that law. He is sticking up for the Second Amendment.

Republic Police Chief Loren Culp wants to create a safe haven for gun owners to protect them from Initiative 1639, which prevents those under the age of 21 from buying semiautomatic weapons and allows for gun owners to be criminally prosecuted if a “prohibited” person gains access to their firearms.

He’s declaring Republic a sanctuary city for gun owners.