OANN source reports FBI dropped probe of Hunter’s laptop

According to reporter Jack Posobiec at One America News, the FBI dropped the investigation into Hunter’s laptop. A Department of Justice source told OANN that the probe was dropped “because they did not believe the repair shop owner’s story would hold up in court, although Mac Isaac provided them with evidence. They found zero evidence of foreign involvement.”

One caveat, this could be a fake leak. But, if it’s legit, this sounds a lot like Hillary is innocent because they couldn’t read her mind to discover her ‘intent.’

It likely was dropped since nothing happened, and they knew about it since November 2019 and took possession in December 2019.

This is a very different approach from the one they took with President Trump and General Flynn. There was NO evidence, and they took it to ridiculous lengths in an attempt to create a crime.

And what about the media checking this out? The media went through Brett Kavanaugh’s yearbook and childhood calendars but won’t go through Hunter Biden’s laptop?

The media has gone from the failed Russian disinformation headlines to warnings about buying into the scandal. They wouldn’t want to repeat potential disinformation, after all:

“The lesson of 2016 is to be even more careful with potential disinformation in 2020.” The Washington Post beat the phony Russia hoax like a rented mule. NOW they’re preaching journalistic caution. #Hypocrites https://t.co/plqpDdEJbN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 25, 2020

Glenn Greenwald wrote about the WaPo article: One of the clearest and most important sentences you’ll read, showing how US media really works, from WashPost op-ed by @RidT: ** “We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t.” **

That does tell us all we need to know.

WHEN THE BOMBSHELL DROPPED

The emails on the laptop were bombshells, and they appeared to implicate Joe Biden in his son’s shady dealings in Ukraine, China, and Kazakistan.

The contents included a letter that implores business partners Devon Archer and Hunter Biden to use their influence to stop the probe of Burisma.

We already saw the viral video of Joe boasting that he extorted Ukraine. If Ukraine, a developing nation, didn’t fire the investigator about to probe Burisma, they wouldn’t get $1 billion in USAID, Joe threatened.

The NY Post still does not have access to their Twitter account. Such is the censorship of anyone who offers opinions different from the left and hard-left, mostly hard-left.

There was evidence of a sketchy China deal as well. There is evidence that Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and others are involved in at least one China deal.

A witness, a former partner in the China deal, came forward in that case. Tony Bobulinski gave a presser stating that millions were sent directly from China to the Biden family, and Joe Biden, the ‘big guy’ or the ‘chairman,’ was getting a cut. His statement was compelling, and he was slated to speak with Senator Johnson’s committee on Friday. However, the FBI halted the meeting and said they have to speak with him first.

Mr. Bobulinski had better bring a good lawyer with him to meet with the FBI. Oddly, his Twitter account disappeared yesterday.

Another witness is the imprisoned Bevan Cooney, who gave his emails to Breitbart and is now silent.