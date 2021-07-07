Where is AOC’s office in the Lego Capitol?



















Someone asked reporter Jack Posobiec where AOC‘s office is in the Lego Capitol and we think it might be for nefarious purposes. We hear AOC went right to her psychotherapist upon hearing this.

Earlier today, we reported about the FBI nitwits who seized a Lego set that belonged to one of the people accused of rioting in the Capitol on January 6th. It was of the Capitol — a Lego Capitol –and the agents seem to think it could be evidence. They must be the agents who couldn’t find the Boston Bombers after the Russians told them of their plans and where to find them. Perhaps it was the agents who investigated the Parkland killer, Nicolas Cruz. We can’t say.

In any case, there’s a run on Legosurrection equipment. We thought we’d share this vital information with you.

Poso, I have been checking the instructions over and over, and I cant find AOC’s office, please help…. pic.twitter.com/ivZZIMbljC — Jamie (@JmeDubya) July 7, 2021

We think we found one of the potential insurrectionists below. He’s looking for a piece to scale the walls! We will rat on this person immediately to Facebook and Twitter. They are so sweet and want to help potential insurrectionists to save them from themselves.

Im looking for little yellow men that I can use to scale the wall. — FairmontFats (@fats_fairmont) July 7, 2021

By the way, this is all sarcasm. We don’t want to be canceled so we felt the need to mention that for the witless, like Facebook executives.

