Perfectly normal behavior in New York City



















Serious crime spiked across most major categories amid another plunge in arrests last week, NYPD statistics showed Monday — and sources said the bloodshed would have been even worse if not for the lousy weekend weather.

And amid a doubling of incidents in the transit system and a more than fourfold skyrocketing of hate crimes, the only bright spots were drops in murders and burglaries.

It’s not surprising. The police can’t do their jobs. They have zero support from the administration.

Perfectly Normal Behavior

As a result, the police are taking way too much abuse. For example, they answered a call of a shooting in Harlem. When the police got there, the locals started attacking the police.

Just so you know, here in New York City, we have no-go zones for white people. Harlem is one of them. It’s becoming a nogo zone for the police as well.

Watch:

Stop policing these neighborhoods. The good people, help them move. These people can live in anarchy. https://t.co/EIWSkjFJlL — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 31, 2021

The locals also trashed the streets in honor of George Floyd:

NYPD released photos of how #BLM protesters trashed the streets for #GeorgeFloyd tonight. pic.twitter.com/AoHJ3ER06K — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2021

Every day, there are people attacked in our subways. Yet, the mayor, communist Bill de Blasio, said the subways are perfectly safe. That’s a lie, of course.

Attacker throws man, 60, down stairs in 1 of 3 subway robberies: NYPD https://t.co/H7lqvqZU7F pic.twitter.com/jIhNBPTmap — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) May 31, 2021

Related

















