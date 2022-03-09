Poland Isn’t Sending Jets for Ukraine Unless the Rest of NATO Does It

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been going back-and-forth with Poland since Sunday, trying to get them to send fighter jets to Ukraine directly or indirectly. The claim Poland offered to send jets to Ukraine but Poland said they’re “not going to do it”.

After Blinken told an audience in Moldova that Poland was considering it, Poland said they would provide Ukraine with fighter jets if they were replaced by the U.S. At one point, Poland agreed to send their jets to Germany in a crazy U.S. plan.

“Poland is ready to immediately and free of charge hand over its MiG-29 fighter jets to the American Rammstein base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the US government,” the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement, the Polish newspaper FAKT reported.

“At the same time, Poland is asking the United States of America to provide it with used aircraft with similar operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately determine the conditions for the purchase of these machines”, reads the statement.

They also said they would do it if other NATO nations with MiGs did the same. Poland’s Prime Minister wisely said he’d do it but not independently.

McConnell even announced earlier that money to replace the Polish planes was in the enormous spending bill. He made the statement despite Poland’s reluctance and despite the fact that it would start World War III. The U.S. Senate has gone mad.

The Pentagon is now backing down. No one else is sending jets, which is wise unless they are trying to start World War III:

The Pentagon statement:

We are now in contact with the Polish government following the statement issued today. As we have said, the decision about whether to transfer Polish-owned planes to Ukraine is ultimately one for the Polish government. We will continue consulting with our Allies and partners about our ongoing security assistance to Ukraine, because, in fact, Poland’s proposal shows just some of the complexities this issue presents. The prospect of fighter jets “at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America” departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance. It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it. We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one.

If Poland did what the U.S. wanted, Russia would march into Poland next and Biden would issue more useless sanctions.

The U.S. is presenting it as Poland’s idea but that never seemed to be the case.

The Biden regime is evil. Fortunately, Poland officials know how to play their game.

