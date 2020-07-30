President suggests delaying the election, setting off the left

President Trump suggested delaying the November 3rd presidential election since mail-in voting/absentee voting is an invitation to fraud. The Democrats won’t admit to mail-in voting corruption but 7 GOP seats were lost in Orange County, California, when Republicans all won election night. That happened thanks to ballot harvesting and absentee ballots.

The President knows how to stir up the left and this certainly did.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump tweeted. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Prior to this, Democrats raised the specter of Trump not leaving the White House if he loses — WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. Their evidence seems to be the angry niece Mary who wrote a nasty, gossipy book about Uncle Trump. Trump’s sons don’t know if they ever even met her.

Election Day takes place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November, as determined by federal law. Moving the date would require an act of Congress.

Democrat media, which is all of the mainstream media, is ranting about how reliable absentee voting is. They can’t believe that, but they say it anyway. We just wrote about mail-in voting earlier. It’s corrupt and all the blue states are moving towards it. President Trump likely thinks Democrats have ulterior motives.

Can’t imagine why he’d think that. President Trump loves to stir the crazies up and they are stirred. President Trump never said he has the power to do it, but the left claims he did suggest he does.

HERE ARE A FEW OF THE CRAZIES

This is CNN’s “objective” political analyst:

I wrote a thread yesterday of the 🦇💩 crazy stuff Barr said at his hearing. At the top of the list is claiming there was no clear answer on whether POTUS can delay the election. Remember that these kinds of answers give Trump legal cover when he acts illegally. Barr must go. https://t.co/dUsqSAY3Kp — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 30, 2020

This is a Vanity Fair writer (I thought they were defunct):

Don’t say his suggestion to delay the election should be ignored. It should be denounced at full volume. Don’t assume he doesn’t have the power. He exploits weaknesses in laws and shatters norms as his supporters cheer. Be alarmed. This is real. https://t.co/qkyqCIpvGH — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) July 30, 2020

Commie Pocan thinks Trump’s the fascist:

Only Congress can delay the election, and we won’t be doing it just so a fascist can preserve his power. https://t.co/2ngg0NgitD — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) July 30, 2020

HuffPo writer:

Today seems like a good day to share this paper from @protctdemocracy. It finds unequivocally that the President HAS NO POWER TO DELAY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. Cc: @realDonaldTrump. Read: https://t.co/Oj0QCUKNyH pic.twitter.com/hcdXqTgrKR — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) July 30, 2020

Presidential historian:

Never in American history—not even during the Civil War and World War II–has there been a successful move to “Delay the Election” for President. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 30, 2020

Yeah, we never had a pandemic before.