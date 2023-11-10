Prosecutor Who Once Tried to Frame 6 Cops Found Guilty of Perjury

Vogue It girl and Soros-funded State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty of two counts of perjury. Mosby was the first Soros prosecutor to fail. She tried to frame six police officers for the death of a criminal they arrested named Freddie Gray.
Baltimore top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby prosecuted the “Baltimore Six” in 2015. She charged six innocent police officers in the death of Freddie Gray without cause.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
As Baltimore burned in a Black Lives Matter-induced fire, Mosby attempted to frame the six police officers for the death of Gray, a black career criminal.
Another prisoner on the other side of the wall in the police van heard Freddie constantly slamming his head into the sides of the van. Mosby claimed, without any evidence, that the officers in the van gave him a “rough ride.” She tried to send them to prison for the rest of their lives.
Mosby has a family with a criminal history in government service, her father and uncle were both convicted, and they were police officers.
Leticia James will also have her career damaged over her actions.
Mike Nifong was badly hurt by his actions in the Duke Lacrosse event, he lost his license and was fined.
These people think they will move upwards if they function as tools of the left,
A chink in the Soros armor? How many of his protégé are criminals?
would guess all have criminal intent. Maybe this is like going after the Al Capone type people, and catch them in little things.
We sure don’t want to see real faithful prosecutors using the Jack Smith/Lavrenty Beria Stalinist era tactics. We can not become evil to fight evil.