Home Prosecutor Who Once Tried to Frame 6 Cops Found Guilty of Perjury By M Dowling - 33

Her case collapsed but the officers were fired anyway, without cause.

Her rhetoric helped create the conditions for rioting, although she claimed she had nothing to do with it.

She also refused to prosecute real criminals, and crime just keeps rising. She’s a racist who likes to blame white men for her failures.

What got her in the end was making false statements on loan applications for two Florida vacation homes. She was convicted by a Florida grand jury.

She lied about the finances of a side business to improperly access retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, using the money to buy two Florida homes.

Mosby served two terms before she lost an election to another Democrat.

Mosby also faces separate charges of mortgage fraud. A trial date for those charges hasn’t been set.

Her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, and Marilyn are divorcing.

