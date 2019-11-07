Relative of family murdered by a cartel says “fight” for your gun rights

A sister-in-law of one of the murdered U.S.-Mexican citizens gunned down by a cartel in Mexico this week appeared on CNN with host Anderson Cooper earlier this week. She told him that he and other Americans must “fight” for their constitutionally guaranteed gun rights.

“I don’t know where you’re standing, on the whole, trying to take away the guns in America right now, but I say fight for those guns,” Kendra Lee Miller said on the web program, “Anderson Cooper Full Circle.”

“These things are happening here in Mexico because people can’t protect themselves because by law they’re not allowed to own these guns,” Miller continued. “So since the government isn’t doing their job of protection in the way that they should, these cartels can just wreak havoc and the people are left defenseless. So I say hold onto your guns, people.”

She talked about the lack of government protection.

“It’s not just us,” she said at first. The uncontrolled cartels are causing tremendous suffering.

“There were two people who went missing, and we haven’t ever heard of their whereabouts from a community 10 minutes away from us,” she said. “And there are people that have been involved and worked for us — not those two specifically but the families of — and what’s happening here is [that] the Mexican people are oppressed.”

“They’re being abused by these cartels, living in fear of their lives. We can’t drive public roads safely. We’re being threatened that we can’t even take some public roads, or else we’ll have bad things happen to us. … But it’s not just my community. It’s all of Mexico. So many people are not protected the way that they should be.”

Watch the interview on this link.

THE TRAGIC FATE OF THE MEXICAN PEOPLE

Miller’s sister-in-law was among the nine deceased LeBaron family members, including six children, who were shot and/or burned to death during a gruesome massacre committed Monday by a Mexican cartel.

The children described a terrifying scene in which one child was gunned down while running away, while others were trapped inside a burning car. Two of the children killed were less than a year old, the family members said.

These are transnational gangs, and they are terrorists. According to U.S. border patrol, about 80% of Mexico is now controlled by these organizations.

Mexico is becoming a narco-state and it’s on our border. Our borders are very porous. At the same time that our nation becomes less safe, our politicians want to disarm us. That will leave us as helpless as the Mexican people with criminals having guns and no one else.

It’s also important to mention that every time one of our citizens buys drugs, we are furthering these criminal enterprises.

In 2012, Mr. LeBaron discussed the war with the cartels and some of their own family issues.