Nancy Pelosi is running for Congress again to continue spreading San Francisco values. The former Speaker stated her reason last week. She also said that violent crime in San Francisco is “an isolated situation.”

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.

A tourist who had a layover in San Francisco on her way to Bali might not agree. She went into a hamburger joint to order a burger, and while they were waiting on her during the four minutes she was in the fast food restaurant, four masked thugs broke into her rental, stealing everything.

They took all her clothes, passport, computer, retainer, prescriptions, phone, everything. The police told her they found one bag and “her clothes flying all over the highway.”

She was on her way to move to Bali, but now she has to return home to Boston.

A tourist who landed in San Francisco on a layover to Bali and had all of her belongings stolen. San Francisco is not safe. pic.twitter.com/SocFdGwCKk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 11, 2023

Nancy’s work is not done. There are still businesses operating and people who are not criminals living in San Francisco.

Nancy feels her talents require her to continue.

Pelosi doesn’t want to stay on for another term, but she says she feels such “gratitude” to the people of San Francisco for having elected her for 35 years, so feels duty-bound to gift them with 2 more years of herself. Her city has thrived so much and she wants to keep giving: https://t.co/mbXVBw7pnz — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 8, 2023

Here’s another victim from Malta who has to return home after two days. They lost everything. A few feet later, a reporter, just there to check the waves, found another victim.

Welcome to San Francisco. Nothing you own is safe. pic.twitter.com/va6dZUlw28 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2023

I went to AI to improve this brief Clown World article and the bot said to come up with solutions. The one I would recommend is to vote for someone else.

The AI bot told me to avoid polarizing language, make it more balanced, and add the crime rate. What I found is San Francisco is safer than Chicago.

Numbeo had this nice chart with police statistics [It looks like you’re safer walking alone at night, and San Fran is better than Chicago.]:

Here are standalone stats that reflect their laws on theft:

The bot did not approve of my efforts until I wrote this: Pelosi is doing an excellent job, and serious crimes like murder are moderate at their worst. The bot still thought my language was too polarizing but not as critical. The bot said referencing San Fran values with Nancy Pelosi values could be seen as polarizing. So now I say, she’s great, keep voting for her [the polarizing complaint is gone now].

Related