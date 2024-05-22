Soros DAs Are Shown the Door in Liberal Areas

Soros District Attorneys were shown the doors in yesterday’s elections. They are all incompetent and let criminals roam free. They are all in left-wing areas. When the left-wing has had it, you know progress against the Soros agenda is being made.

BREAKING: Portland voters fire Soros DA Mike Schmidt by a landslide 15% margin. He infamously declined to prosecute the BLM and Antifa riots & allowed crime to flourish in Multanomah County. Soros DA Chesa Boudin (San Fran): Out

Soros DA Kim Gardner (St. Louis): Out

Soros DA… pic.twitter.com/B66eDsn9oV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2024

Soros’s Incompetent District Attorneys

George Soros spent about $40 million buying offices for criminal coddling district attorneys throughout the United States. He essentially bought them and then brought mayhem in many big cities on the cheap.

Chesa Boudin

Chesa Boudin was the son of domestic terrorists who was raised by domestic communist terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. His parents are Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert.

Even San Francisco couldn’t tolerate him and his pro-criminal policies.

“This is a movement, not a moment in history,” Chesa said. “The coalition that we built…it is broad, it is diverse, it is strong. And it is a coalition that is deeply committed to justice,” he added.

His movement – his policies – led to an increased murder rate, violent crime, shoplifting, burglaries, and an open-air drug trade.

As one example, in 2019, James McGee bludgeoned Arif Mohammed Qasim to death with a metal pipe. McGee was charged with murder, but when Boudin took office, he fired the head of homicide and let McGee take a plea for involuntary manslaughter.

Kim Foxx

DA Foxx, of Jussie Smollett fame, dropped 30% of the cases brought to her, which were the most serious.

Kim Gardner

State’s Attorney Gardner is so incompetent and partisan that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the prosecuting attorney’s office when she was hired.

In one of her more radical decisions in August 2018, Gardner announced that her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers.

In July, Gardner filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey for pulling guns on a mob of BLM activists who had just broken into their gated community and threatened to kill them and their dog and burn their home down.

Mike Schmidt

He didn’t bother to prosecute over 70% of Antifa and BLM rioters. Schmidt said the riots were “righteous.”

At least 522 cases referred to Multnomah County prosecutors allege interfering with a police officer, a misdemeanor, as the sole or most serious offense. In August, District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced his office would not pursue demonstrators accused of the charge, as well as other minor crimes unless the allegations involved “deliberate” property damage, theft or force against another person or threats of force.

Schmidt has previously said his office won’t prosecute people on a riot accusation alone. Prosecutors will proceed with a riot case only if it includes an accompanying allegation of specific property damage or use of force… as well as assault cases against cops. Read the full story at Oregon Live on this link.

