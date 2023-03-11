The DOJ Knew About the Exculpatory Tapes and Withheld Them

Revelations from Fox News sources and newly released video strongly suggest the DOJ withheld exculpatory evidence and acted with malicious intent in the case of Jacob Chansley.

Sources told Fox News that the Tucker tapes were handed over to the DOJ shortly after J6. The DOJ withheld them. If true, the DOJ cherry-picked videotapes for the court to secure the heavy sentence against Mr. Chansley. At the same time, they withheld tapes contradicting their account.

They failed to turn over exculpatory evidence, if true. You don’t have to like Mr. Chansley or any of these people who entered the Capitol, but you must consider how wrong this was in his case or you will rue the day when they come for you.

Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, aka Q Anon Shaman, was convicted in the court of public opinion for violence he didn’t commit, and for his clothing. His buffalo horns and tattoos prompted the media to make him the face of the ‘insurrection’ that never took place.

The official charge, which put him in prison for 41 months, was obstruction of an official proceeding when he was, in reality, trespassing with the permission of the police.

Chansley thought he had the right to remain in the Capitol.

You can hear him at the end of this clip:

In one video aired during the J6 panel ‘hearings,’ which you can see at the end, Mr. Chansley was trying to stop the people from entering the Capitol. He told people Donald Trump wanted them to go home. He read Donald Trump’s tweet as he addressed the crowd while blocking the door.

A prominent constitutional attorney weighs in.

George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley weighed in on reports that the FBI did have the video.

Chansley’s attorneys said that this video was not turned over to them. Had it been turned over, it certainly could have factored into his defense to such a charge, Jonathan Turley explains.

They showed videos of Chansley yelling at the crowd. But what they didn’t show was this kind of video of him peacefully walking around with the officers, not threatening anyone. Judge Lamberth who heard the case only saw a DOJ caricature of Mr. Chansley. This false characterization may have factored into why he got such a stiff sentence.



Turley commented, “…So the DOJ played videotapes for the court to secure the heavy sentence against Chansley while the government allegedly withheld videotapes contradicting that account.”

…So the DOJ played videotapes for the court to secure the heavy sentence against Chansley while the government allegedly withheld videotapes contradicting that account. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 10, 2023

Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.”

Tucker Carlson, Jonathan Turley, and now Twitter CEO Elon Musk are asking questions. Musk commented, “Chansley got 4 years in prison for a non-violent, police-escorted tour! Dave Chapelle was violently assaulted on stage by a guy with a knife. That guy got a $3000 fine & no prison time.”

He followed up with Free Jacob Chansley. This clip was shown at the J6 panel Beria-style ‘hearings,’ but now people can see it in a different light.

Chansley got 4 years in prison for a non-violent, police-escorted tour!? Dave Chapelle was violently assaulted on stage by a guy with a knife. That guy got a $3000 fine & no prison time. https://t.co/qDRWxozD8B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2023

In summation…

This week, Tucker Carlson released a video that showed Jacob Chansley walking around with the police. New information provided by his new attorney exposed a remarkably flawed case against him. The DOJ admits they don’t have fundamental discovery regarding the surveillance video Tucker Carlson released.

Now we have leaks backing up the claim that the DOJ withheld exculpatory evidence from Mr. Chansley’s lawyer.

Free Jacob Chansley!

Related