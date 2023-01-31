Dr. Jha: “The Goal Is to Build a Very Different New Normal with Equity…at the Heart”

Now that The World Health Organization claims the pandemic is not over, Joe Biden has some sketchy support to continue moving the goalpost, and he has. Biden has a more important goal – to build a very different new normal.

As an aside, AFL sued the Biden administration and HHS for selling out US sovereignty over pandemic responses to the WHO.

Biden continues to fight to keep masks for travel. He will not easily drop the COVID emergency powers. Now we’re looking at an end date of May 11th. Using his powers of prediction, Biden told Congress COVID-19 will be endemic on May 11th.

He has kept these powers for three years. The emergency was declared on March 13, 2020, and he continually extended the dates.

A Biden administration official announced:

“To be clear, continuation of these emergency declarations until May 11 does not impose any restrictions at all on individual conduct… They do not impose mask mandates or vaccine mandates. [Biden is suing for masks on travel, as we said].

“They do not restrict school or business operations…do not require the use of any medicines or tests in response to cases of COVID-19.”

During a ’60 Minutes’ interview in September, Biden said the COVID emergency was over. Biden’s people quickly pulled it back. There is a reason. The goal is a new normal with Marxist equity.

“WE MUST BUILD A VERY DIFFERENT NEW NORMAL”

Everything should go back to normal. The severity of the illness has leveled off. Roughly 95% of the population has acquired immunity.

However, nothing Biden’s team does relies on science. They rely on ideology. No one says it better than Biden’s compromised Dr. Jha. In this clip, he claims the goal is not to go back to normal. “The goal is to build a very different new normal which has equity very much at the heart of it.”

Equity is not equality on which this nation is founded. The word, equity, has been usurped by Marxists.

That is not science.

Dr. Jha is the White House COVID coordinator.

So, why did he pick May 11? The State publication, The New York Times, answers that question for us:

“The Biden administration plans to let the coronavirus public health emergency expire in May, the White House said on Monday, a sign that federal officials believe the pandemic has moved into a new, less dire phase.

The move carries both symbolic weight and real-world consequences. Millions of Americans have received free Covid tests, treatments and vaccines during the pandemic, and not all of that will continue to be free once the emergency is over. The White House wants to keep the emergency in place for several more months so hospitals, health care providers and health officials can prepare for a host of changes when it ends, officials said.

An average of more than 500 people in the United States are still dying from Covid-19 each day, about twice the number of deaths per day during a bad flu season. But at the three-year mark, the coronavirus is no longer upending everyday life to the extent it once did, partly because much of the population has at least some protection against the virus from vaccinations and prior infections.

Still, the White House said on Monday that the nation needed an orderly transition out of the public health emergency. The administration said it also intended to allow a separate declaration of a national emergency to expire on the same day, May 11.

“An abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system — for states, for hospitals and doctors’ offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans,” the White House said in a statement.”

In other words, the ‘free’ vaccinations and tests that all taxpayers subsidize are extended. It’s not about science. It’s about getting more people vaccinated and funneling more money to Pfizer and Moderna.

THE EMERGENCYS IS OVER

They could have prepared people to give up the freebies months ago, but they didn’t. They need more time to build the new normal.

The emergency amendment was based on the vaccine reducing the infection and controlling the spread, which was never true.

In October, the New York Supreme Court ruled that vaccines do not significantly stop the spread of Covid-19, thereby rendering the state’s vaccine mandates moot. New York had to rehire public workers and give them back pay.

The Washington Post, in its analysis, reported that the majority of Americans dying from Covid-19 were at one point “fully vaccinated.”

According to the CDC serohub, the U.S. is now at over 99% seroprevalence for SARS-CoV-2, meaning near-universal exposure to the virus despite vaccine mandates, mask mandates, and lockdowns.

Related