Wildest Chicago Night: Shootings, Attacks on Police, Gunfire, Cars Doing Donuts

There was utter chaos and mayhem in downtown Chicago last night. It was one of the wildest yet. Police answered 10-1 calls all night. CPD was struck with bottles, and there were shootings on State and Wacker Streets, with cars doing donuts at Buckingham Fountain, to the sound of random gunfire. Traffic was at a standstill. Lori Lightfoot has made Chicago a national embarrassment, and Gov. Pritzker made the state a joke. But that is what people in Illinois voted for more than once.

Lightfoot declared Chicago a sanctuary city, and Pritzker declared the state a sanctuary. They are ranting about a handful of buses of migrants coming in from Texas, but that isn’t causing the problems. Their policies are.

We have reported the new policy coming into effect in January, The Safe T Act, which will cancel cash bail. Murderers, robbers, and all assorted criminals will be kept on the streets. You haven’t seem their wildest yet.

“As of January 1st, 2023, the following things will go into effect, and people need to be aware of this. It [Safe T Act] abolishes cash bail for almost every offense. This includes, but isn’t limited to, kidnapping, armed robbery, second-degree murder, drug-induced homicide, and aggravated DUI. Threatening a public official and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Offenders released on electronic monitoring must be in violation for 48 hours before law enforcement can act. They could almost drive to Alaska before we could even look for them. It denies victims their constitutional rights. And keep this in mind, businesses and homeowners officers will no longer be able to remove trespassers from your residence or your businesses. Someone could decide to live in your shed, and all we can do is give them a ticket. You have to decide what level of force is required to remove them and whether or not it’s legal. This is a massive threat to the residents of Orland Park, Cook County, and Illinois.”

