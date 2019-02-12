Radical Socialist Jew Hater Rep Omar’s Not Sorry & She’s Unafraid

Rep. Ilhan Omar issued an insincere apology for her attack on Jews and she doubled down. She is also not in the least bit worried about losing her committee assignments despite being an ant-Semite. Her tweet apology was only given after the Democrat leaders demanded it, and it was filled with equivocation.

Watch the witch:

My congressman wants her off these committees, for good reason. She’s a Communist/Socialist and she’s opposed to U.S. policy in Israel and Venezuela. She supported ISIS terrorists.

President Trump has called for her to resign from Congress or the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“I think she should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” Trump said of the freshman lawmaker. The president said Omar’s comments are “deep seeded in her heart” and called her apology “lame.”

THE STORY

Omar is a radical Socialist who hates Jews. She has tweeted some vile comments and tries to cover them up as only being against Israel. The radical Socialist from Minnesota is opposed to U.S. policy on Israel and calls them occupiers. Omar says Israel is “evil.” She also supports the anti-Semitic BDS movement.

The woman appears to have married her brother in a possible immigration scam. You can google that on this site. We’ve written about it quite a bit and there is a great deal of evidence.

Pelosi called for an apology from Omar, saying that “her use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive,” Fox News reported.

The insincere apology

Omar did issue an insincere apology of sorts on Monday, tweeting that “Anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”

But she added, “At the same time, I reaffirm the problematic role of lobbyists in our politics, whether it be AIPAC, the NRA or the fossil fuel industry.” AIPAC doesn’t give money to any politicians and has far less in the way of funds than CAIR, the lobby group she is tied to and which is also tied to terrorists.

Then she retweeted this:

Another tweet read that AIPAC is a central pillar of the occupation.

Unafraid! Indirectly trashes Pelosi

Then she praised ole Ady for trashing Pelosi.

Omar’s good friend, radical terrorist-sympathizer Linda Sarsour blasted out support for her.

Omar doesn’t like the Covington boys or America either.

  2. She is confident no one will mess with her. Black, female, Muslin who has the guts to mess with her? certainly not Chuckie or Nancy. She should be de-naturalized and returned to Somalia.

  4. don’t you think pelosi, knowing full well this person’s antisemitic background, put her on the foreign affairs committee to spite President Trump. Of course she did, and how about dum-dum on the finance committee? All actions for the betterment of the American people? Ya sure!

