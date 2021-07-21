Adam Corolla on Cali’s go ahead and loot laws

















California’s Prop 47 allows stealing up to $950 at a time. There is no point in calling the police. The crooks are going into stores with calculators to make certain they keep it at or under $950 each time. Often they can be seen on the next block selling the goods they just stole.

Criminal gangs now send in teams, each crook with a calculator.

What confuses me is why do lawmakers and prosecutors think they have the right to give away other peoples’ property to criminals? This is anarchy brought to you by the Democrat Party.

Watch:

Thanks to Prop 47 thefts under $950 will not be prosecuted, so cops will not bother showing up. Just a reminder that you get what you voted for, California! pic.twitter.com/jWUPdJzy0A — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 20, 2021

In Chicago during a peaceful protest the day following the August 9th riot, BLM leader Ariel Atkins preached that looting was “basically reparations.” #Chicago #PeacefulProtests #chicagoprotests #Chicagoriots pic.twitter.com/dG6U7sJDiz — Angela Ramirez (@coangelaramirez) September 6, 2020

This is not looting. They’re using the promotional code “BLM” for free shit.#BLM pic.twitter.com/tuFBzHN5sk — Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) July 21, 2021

BLM Marxists encouraged mass looting in California, only for the looters to sell their loot at flea markets That’s “the wrong kind of Socialism”, right? I guess they’ll have to move on to the next attempt at getting Socialism right pic.twitter.com/eOMutFFWQT — Ⓑuild Ⓑack Ⓒooler (@BBCPropaganda) July 21, 2021

