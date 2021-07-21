Adam Corolla on Cali’s go ahead and loot laws

By
M. Dowling
-
0

California’s Prop 47 allows stealing up to $950 at a time. There is no point in calling the police. The crooks are going into stores with calculators to make certain they keep it at or under $950 each time. Often they can be seen on the next block selling the goods they just stole.

Criminal gangs now send in teams, each crook with a calculator.

What confuses me is why do lawmakers and prosecutors think they have the right to give away other peoples’ property to criminals? This is anarchy brought to you by the Democrat Party.

Watch:


