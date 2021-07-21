Bolshevik AOC goes on a racist rant — white infants are racist

















Critical Race Theory sees everything through the lens of race, and only white people, Christians, Jews are racist. They are the cause of all the problems minorities have in our horrid country and black people can’t succeed. All that illogical nonsense goes under the dishonest label of ‘anti-racism’ training. That’s critical race theory in summary.

On that note, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, no genius by any means, now claims racist instincts against minorities begin in the first months of life.

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez ranted against banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools. She asked Republicans why they did not want students to be taught “anti-racism.”

Henry Rogers, aka Ibram X. Kendi, promotes anti-racism but it’s basically the same as critical race theory and they are both Marxist-based. It goes under the misnomer — anti-racism training.

Democrats are trying to tell us anti-racism requires people to be racist against the non-minorities.

She claimed on CNN that educators must be “fluent in how to dismantle racism.”

IF YOU DON’T LIKE CRT, YOU’RE RAAAACIST!

“Critical Race Theory is not taught in elementary school,” she told CNN host Don Lemon, who thinks Republicans are behind canceling CRT to “win back” suburban Whites by scaring them.

Scaring is what Dems do.

“It is barely taught in law schools, frankly, in the level that it should be taught,” said Ocasio-Cortez, reports Fox News.

“We know that Republicans have started to now use these laws curtailing critical race ‘curriculum,’ that’s not even being taught in the first place, as a proxy to saying we can’t teach anything about race in our schools beyond just some of the most minimal, minimal, minimal facts,” she added.

“We should say why don’t you want our schools to teach anti-racism? Why don’t Republicans want their kids to know the tradition of anti-racism in the United States?” continued Ocasio-Cortez, who appeared to be frustrated by the lack of support for CRT.

She continued, “Why are they attacking the core roots of history in this country that strays anything beyond what we already know? … Why don’t Republicans want us to learn how to not be racist? Why don’t Republicans want kids to know how to not be racist?”

How stupid does she think we are? This isn’t history.

Lemon told the audience that anyone opposed to teaching CRT to children was because they think children are too young to be taught about it, and because “it makes White kids feel bad.”

[Telling white kids they’re inferior racists tends to do that.]

He forgot to mention it makes black kids feel badly too. They think they can’t succeed because of the evil white people.

WHITE BABIES ARE RACIST

Ocasio-Cortez suggested that White children learn to develop racist tendencies from infancy.

“Here’s something that we know neuro-cognitively … [Babies] already start to gravitate towards members of their own race when they’re disproportionately exposed to just one race in their life,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It doesn’t mean that babies are racist, but what it means is that we already start to gravitate towards communities and people that we already know we’re acclimated to.”

“Children do not feel guilt about racism when they learn early on what racism is. In fact, children learn to recognize it and can engage in corrective behavior early,” she added.

“Republicans are using these words like critical race theory, which again is a law school curriculum that is not even taught in schools, and their argument is well, some teachers may be exposed to it,” she continued.

“Oh, wow, so your child’s teacher is anti-racist and is actually fluent in how to dismantle racism and the dynamics of racism in a classroom. That is something that teachers should know how to do and Republicans are trying to ban this, are trying to ban us from knowing our own history,” she said.

The CRT leftists are pretending it is history and ban any mention of history without claiming we have racist roots.

Two racists prattle:

The Puritans, Pilgrims, Quackers, and so on were anti-slavery. The country was formed in 1776 with a Constitution that is wholly non-racist. However, they want you to believe the country started in 1619 with slavery. It didn’t. The slaves were sent without permission in 1619 and the settlers didn’t know what to do with them. They made them indentured servants for a few years and then set them free.

