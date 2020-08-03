Breaking…Dems subpoena Secretary Pompeo’s top aides

House Democrats on Monday subpoenaed four top aides to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They are obviously moving ahead with their probe into the firing of a former partisan watchdog in the State Department Steve Linick.

This appears to many of us to be political since firing him is not unusual.

The top Democrats of three congressional committees are seeking to hear from Brian Bulatao, a close ally to Pompeo who serves as the undersecretary of State for management; Pompeo senior adviser Toni Porter; acting State Department legal adviser Marik String; and Michael Miller, who serves as deputy assistant secretary of State for political-military affairs.

“The Administration continues to cover up the real reasons for Mr. Linick’s firing by stonewalling the Committees’ investigation and refusing to engage in good faith,” said House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, in a joint statement.

“That stonewalling has made today’s subpoenas necessary, and the Committees will continue to pursue this investigation to uncover the truth that the American people deserve.”

Democrats act like the mafia.

SOMETHING’S NOT RIGHT ABOUT DIANNE

It comes on the heels of Secretary Pompeo saying “something’s not right” about Senator Dianne Feinstein and her Chinese communist spy. He was in her employ for twenty years. Also of concern to the Secretary is her frequent contact with Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif. Zarif is a propagandist who is in charge of their army of terrorist militants.

Her spy chauffeur was also an adviser and there is evidence he spied for at least five years. Feinstein is on the Foreign Intelligence Committee and this relationship should be of concern. However, reportedly, then-FBI director Jim Comey never even interviewed any of the players. The alleged spy is still in San Francisco working on community issues. Feinstein also has the phone number of the dangerous Zarif on her cell phone. Why? And how did she not know her chauffeur/adviser was a spy. Originally, she also played down his role on her team.

Feinstein has lucrative ties to China and has asked for millions for Iran. She has met secretly with the enemy