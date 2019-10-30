Bureaucrat witness suggests something sinister about the transcript

Alexander Vindman, who served his country honorably, now serves in a bureaucratic role in the National Security Council. Vindman does not make policy; he serves as a clerk. He leaked or had someone leak his opening statement, which tells us something of his motivations and credibility.
His statement focused on his contention that he held a consensus opinion, and that opinion was the correct one.
According to the NY Times’ leaks from “three anonymous sources,” Vindman leaked the readouts of the President’s Ukraine call without permission. We don’t know if those receiving them had the authority to read them or who they were.
These Ukraine supporters working for this President have said they wanted to maintain bipartisan support for Ukraine and felt the President’s actions endangered that. However, we know there was meddling in the 2016 election by Democrats in Ukraine.
As we mentioned in our report yesterday, Vindman was there to say he felt the transcript wasn’t accurate.
Vindman tried to change the original transcript compiled by the White House transcribers. Some of his edits were successful, but two were not, the sources told the Times. The sources are Democrats, and the unauthorized leaks are meant to delegitimize the transcript of the call, as we suspected yesterday.
The alleged omissions are not credible to the Sentinel because they are leaks by anonymous sources who have an agenda. We also don’t know why the omissions were rejected or who rejected them.
According to the NY Times:
“The omissions, Colonel Vindman said, included Mr. Trump’s assertion that there were recordings of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. discussing Ukraine corruption, and an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Mr. Biden’s son Hunter.”
He said the mention of the recordings is where the third ellipses appears in the transcript. You decide if this is important. From what we can see, it does not fundamentally change a thing. Read the transcript below.
Burisma does appear in the transcript. It says, at one point, the ‘company,’ and he would have substituted Burisma for the company.
The White House transcribers are intelligence officials with the highest security clearance.
You can read the transcript below and fill in his alleged changes, according to the Times.
RECONSTRUCTED TRANSCRIPT
The Times also called it the ‘reconstructed transcript’ twice, but it was the original transcript, compiled as they usually are.
Vindman opened the door to destroying the credibility of the transcript with his claim. Two of his several changes were rejected, although he offered no motive or any necessary details.
Ultimately, Vindman doesn’t get to be the President. He doesn’t get to decide. He isn’t even a policymaker at the NSC. The President doesn’t even know who he is.
Speaking with former Sr. Adviser to Ronald Reagan, Ed Rollins, Lou Dobbs read from what he called Vindman’s “mind-boggling” opening statement. He condemned the implication that Vindman had “superior opinion and judgment” on national security compared to President Trump.
“What you are seeing and hearing there is a reference to the deep state, to the permanent bureaucracy, and a lieutenant colonel who obviously believes he has a superior judgment to the President of the United States!” Dobbs said, calling the remarks “chilling.”
He saw it as a reference to the deep state. Rollins agreed, blasting the White House official.
THE PROPER INVESTIGATION
The White House could have used a committed bureaucrat like Colonel Vindman when three Democrats wrote a letter asking Ukraine to interfere in the Mueller probe in 2018, claiming they would withhold aid. He could have been helpful when a Democrat operative asked Ukraine to interfere in the 2016 election?
What about the audio evidence of interference in 2016? Of course, the President has the right to want an investigation.
Colonel Vindman said he “did not think the call was proper.” It wasn’t proper “for the President to ask President Zelensky to investigate a political rival.” Biden is the political rival who publicly bragged about extorting Ukraine with tax dollars to help his son, and the Colonel is not a policymaker. You decide if he’s right.
Vindman sabotaged the President from within the White House. Vindman worked for Ukrainians on how to handle the President while working for the President.
“A US gov. employee who has reportedly been advising two gov’s?” Rudy Giuliani tweeted, referring to Vindman. “No wonder he is confused and feels pressure.”
THE TRANSCRIPT OF THE UKRAINE CALL
Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.
