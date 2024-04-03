Buttigieg Mocks “Landline” Americans: EVs Are Us

Fox News grilled Pete Buttigieg, the man who thinks roads are racist, about the administration’s relentless pursuit of electrifying all vehicles.

The Fox reporter asked him why these EVs are shoved down people’s throats when it’s clear people don’t want them.

According to Experian’s numbers, only 1% of cars on US roads are EVs. That translates to 3 million new and used electric cars on U.S. roads — out of 288.5 million registered vehicles of all fuel types — as of the third quarter of 2023.

Buttigieg dismissed reality and said more are sold each year, and Tesla faces a lot more competition. [Democrats are forcing people to buy them whenever they can, especially in California.]

“Well, let’s be clear. consumers have wanted and purchased more EVs every single year than the year before, and you know, Tesla is facing more competition as GM Ford, and Stelantis, and other competitive players start to make sure they get a piece of the EV market.

“Let’s be clear,” Buttiegieg said, “that the automotive sector is moving toward EVs, and we can’t pretend otherwise. Sometimes, when these debates happen, I feel like it’s the early 2000s and I’m talking to some people who think that we can just have landline phones forever, but the reality is that the automotive sector is moving toward EVs and the US can either fall behind China or we can claim the lead now.

“President Biden wants to make sure that those EVs are made in America especially.”

China Wins

Forcing people toward EVs puts China in full control of our travel. They have a monopoly over the minerals needed for the batteries, and they have slaves or cheap labor. They are building three EV factories in Mexico to take over our auto industry. Going to EVs also destroys our autoworker’s jobs.

Buttigieg went on to claim this is the “economically smart play” and will give the US the advantage over China.

We don’t have the infrastructure for it, and car manufacturers are sounding the alarms, but no intelligent person in the administration is listening. The administration has an ideological agenda because what they are doing doesn’t make sense. They are even pushing EV trucks even though the results will be “catastrophic.”

Pothole Pete is possibly the worst transportation secretary in US history. By the way, his father was a famous communist professor, and unabashedly so.

Remember when Buttigieg said we Americans don’t recognize Biden’s many accomplishments because we can’t “distill” them?

Oh, I think we can distill them alright.

Pete Buttigieg dismissed critics of electric vehicles, comparing them to those in the 2000s who believed landlines would last indefinitely. Cell phones made communicating more convenient. Electric vehicles don’t make traveling more convenient. pic.twitter.com/eXacSkxxdo — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) April 3, 2024

