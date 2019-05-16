Clown Show Alert! Warren Wilhelm Runs for President! Don Jr Responds

The Communist Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, is the 23rd Democrat to announce his candidacy for president in 2020. Seventy-six percent of New Yorkers in a recent poll said he should NOT run, presumably because he has done nothing good for New York.

De Blasio has seriously damaged New York City and now he wants to do the same for the entire nation.

De Blasio was born Warren Wilhelm but he took his mother’s maiden name. It’s a better name for politics.

DON JR. RESPONSE

Donald Trump Jr. humiliated De Blasio with his own failures in DIRTY NEW YORK in a single tweet.

The tweet included a video recorded Wednesday morning that showed garbage and debris along a park sidewalk in the city. Don Jr. wrote: “Rather than do a PR stunt ‘run’ for President (we all know it’s going nowhere) maybe @NYCMayor should clean up his backyard first. This video from this morning should tell you all you need to know about his ‘leadership.’ What a clown show!!!”

Rather than do a PR stunt “run” for President (we all know it’s going nowhere) maybe @NYCMayor should clean up his backyard first. This video from this morning should tell you all you need to know about his “leadership.” What a clown show!!! pic.twitter.com/E9kTUQXfTR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2019

On Friday, Warren tried to bash rich building owners in the lobby of Trump Tower as he introduced his AOC-like Green New Deal. Protesters kept riding up and down the elevator behind him with signs like ‘Failed Mayor’, “Worst Mayor Ever’, and one LGBT Trump supporter rode up and down with a rainbow flag. It was hysterical!

I’m laughing so hard! Snake oil salesman de Blasio tried to sell the ludicrous Green New Deal, while Trump supporters rode the escalator behind him with signs. This is magical. pic.twitter.com/DUVYfPod2E — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 13, 2019

De Blasio is truly a communist who thinks America has plenty of money to give every freebie imaginable. Sandanista Bill says money is in “the wrong hands” and he will decide who has the right hands.

LIKE A COMMIE

Like most socialists and communists [in the USA they are both the same thing], he does not consider the amount of deficit spending and the trillions of dollars in debt. Warren also never bothers to show us where he will get the money. We all know it will come from taxes and there isn’t enough money for all these freebies.

He has argued against private property and would like to seize buildings of those owners he doesn’t think are doing the right thing. De Blasio is known as a nasty boss who has barely skirted the law in fundraising.

Wilhelm’s New York is a sanctuary city with tent cities we never had before. The commie calls Revolutionary Communists “peaceful protesters.”

As the total fruitcake he is, he implemented a Green New Deal in New York City and plans to ban processed meats from public facilities. That will include hot dogs.

He hates cops too and doesn’t want arrests for crimes he deems harmless like some breaking and entering cases, non-violent drug dealing, and pooping in the streets.

Oh, and he wants a program of ACTUAL REDISTRIBUTION. He constantly bashes the rich, but there are good and bad rich people just as there are good and bad poor and middle class. He has no right to steal anyone’s money because he’s unfairly demonized them.

THE CRAZY COMMIE:

“There’s plenty of money in this world. There’s plenty of money in this country. It’s just in the wrong hands.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio launches 2020 presidential campaign: https://t.co/MsxFz4FIwZ pic.twitter.com/beBgVn5VBQ — The Hill (@thehill) May 16, 2019