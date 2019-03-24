Gillibrand to Campaign Today on Open Borders & Calling Trump ‘Cowardly’

Anti-capitalist Kirsten Gillibrand will kick off her campaign Sunday with vile and empty verbal attacks on President Trump in front of one of his properties. If he punches back, she can pull the anti-woman card.

She will characterize Trump as a “coward” who “punches down.” The new Gillibrand has discovered her inner anti-capitalist self and will label the Trump International Hotel as a “shrine to greed, division, and vanity.”

If there is one thing the President never is, it’s cowardly, and we applaud his success as a capitalist.

The hardcore leftist Democrat will divide us along class lines to promote her newly-formed views in support of the politics of envy, socialism

The Marxist identity politics is evil but it is effective with some large voting blocs.

GILLIBRAND ACCUSES TRUMP OF DOING WHAT SHE IS DOING — TEARING APART THE MORAL FABRIC OF OUR COUNTRY

“President Trump is tearing apart the moral fabric of our country,” she plans to say, Reuters noted. “He demonizes the vulnerable and he punches down…Our president is a coward.”

Catering to the open borders crowd, she will say, “Brave doesn’t spread hate, cloud truth, build a wall,” Gillibrand said in the video. “That’s what fear does.”

Democrats want people coming in illegally because they will vote for the party of entitlements and open borders.

She wants us to cease to exist as a nation. If we don’t have borders, we are not a nation.

Ironically, she is the one who is calling for socialism everywhere which is tearing down the moral fabric of our nation. Socialism, an evil totalitarian ideology, cannot co-exist with our constitution in our Republic.

Her agenda so far includes: telling doctors they can only prescribe seven days worth of opioids after surgery; giving illegals social security — she says they are entitled; demanding no border walls and no borders since it keeps indigenous people out; insisting on Medicare for All to include illegals; demanding we abolish or redo ICE into a humanitarian organization; passing extreme and immediate gun control; and she is open to anything else socialist.

The senator from New York wants Middle Eastern families put first and brought to the U.S. in large numbers.

Gillibrand even admitted she and everyone knew Obama was lying about Obamacare and keeping your doctor. “We all knew” and Democrats weren’t misled, she has said in a rare moment of honesty.

She now regrets all past conservative positions which she held in the past. Gillibrand held them until about five minutes after talking with Senator Chuck Schumer. When Obama was in power and Hillary was running, she viciously attacked police. She will say and do whatever she has to in order to win.