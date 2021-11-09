Joe Biden Sold the US to the UN Last Week, “Pledged Allegiance” to Their Flag

















Joe Biden and those who pull his strings should face some accountability for betraying the United States. Biden uses the excuses of hundreds of years of tyrants – his mandates are for your own good.

Ask yourself who Joe Biden has been loyal to – open borders radicals, Chinese Communists, American Communists, and the UN.

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) made a brilliant observation last week as Biden and climate csar John Kerry, who were at COP26, promised billions to trillions of taxpayer dollars to the UN.

Senator Barrasso said, Biden “pledged allegiance to the flag of the United Nations” at the expense of the United States.

In an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Sunday, Senator Barrasso referenced Energy Secretary’s ‘hilarious’ comment about energy prices offensive.

“It’s no laughing matter when people are suffering and some have to decide whether this winter they’re going to be able to eat or heat their homes, with natural gas prices at a seven-year high, gas at the pump at a seven-year high,” Barrasso said.

“Then, Joe Biden, [a] large entourage of Democrats from the House and the Senate and his cabinet — all jetting off to Europe to a climate conference.”

“And for what purpose? What did he do there?” Barrasso continued.

“He pledged allegiance to the flag of the United Nations instead of to the flag of the United States. He basically apologized for America. He begged OPEC and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to create more energy, to make more energy. And he promised to raise energy prices in America.”

Biden is begging polluters for energy we can make at home a lot cleaner than they can.

Barrasso explained that Biden stopped the Keystone XL pipeline on day one of his administration [he plans to cancel the Michigan pipeline next, yet approved Russia’s pipeline which allows Putin to control Europe’s energy source.], he blocked new oil and gas leases on federal land and canceled leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Senator Barrasso said that the United States is at “the point today we’re using more oil from Russia than we are from Alaska.

“And these guys are climate hypocrites,” Barrasso added. “I mean, their carbon footprint for going to this conference was so much larger than Vladimir Putin’s or President Xi’s of China — because they stayed home.”

China and Russia didn’t even bother to show up for the conference and China emits nearly double the pollution of the US. India said they will do something by 2070.

