Judge BANS public from seeing the charges/cases of stem school shooters

The Highlands Ranch, Colorado high school shooting by two misfits has disappeared from the news. In addition, a judge has sealed everything about the case. Why?

One of the shooters was an 18-year-old Trump and Christian hating leftist, registered as a Democrat, and the other was a 16-year-old transgender whose father is a twice-deported illegal alien criminal.

The 18-year-old was drug involved and receiving therapy. There were also family mental problems.

THE LEFT COULDN’T POLITICIZE THE SHOOTING

One student was murdered saving others and eight were injured. There were four heroes that day, three students and a security guard.

When the radical anti-gun group, Moms Demand Action, showed up with politicians politicizing a memorial for the murdered student, Kendrick Castillo, students and parents walked out.

The left couldn’t find a reason to worry about the murdered and injured once they couldn’t politicize it.

The 16-year-old transgender suspect arrested in connection with last week’s STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting has been charged as an adult for first-degree murder. She is not eligible for the death penalty. The other student, also charged with murder and numerous counts of attempted murder, is eligible for the death penalty.

Devon Erickson, 18, and Alec McKinney, 16, are accused of opening fire on fellow students in two classrooms at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) charter school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on May 7. McKinney, who identifies as male, was listed on the court docket as Maya Elizabeth McKinney.

Douglas County District Judge Theresa Slade has put the charges along with the entire case file under seal, banning the public from seeing it. Both teenagers were each facing a range of charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, arson and theft.

NOTHING WAS DONE

The older shooter frequently talked about shooting up a school and nothing was done. Devon Erickson “would whisper, like get really close and kinda put his arm around you, and whisper in your ear, ‘don’t come to school tomorrow,'” former student Kevin Cole said.

Five months before the shootings, a mother of a child in the school who wishes to remain anonymous warned the school administrators that a lot of kids were suicidal, violent, and there is bullying. She said nothing is being done and it could lead to another Columbine. The school allegedly threatened her with a lawsuit.

First-degree murder after deliberation (1 count)

First-degree murder extreme indifference (1 count)

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation (1 count)

Attempted first-degree murder after deliberation (6 counts)

Attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference (25 counts)

Second-degree arson with damage of $100 or more (1 count)

Conspiracy to commit second-degree arson with damage of $100 or more (1 count)

Third-degree burglary (1 count)

Conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary (1 count)

Theft ($2,000-$5,000) (1 count)

Conspiracy to commit theft ($2,000-$5,000) (1 count)

Weapon-possession on school grounds (1 count)

Criminal mischief ($1,000-$5,000) (1 count)

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief ($1,000-$5,000) (1 count)

Handgun possession by a juvenile (1 count)

Interference with school staff (1 count)

Reckless endangerment (1 count)

Violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury (a sentencing enhancer)

Violent crime — weapon used (a sentencing enhancer)

First-degree murder after deliberation (1 count)

First-degree murder extreme indifference (1 count)

First-degree murder after deliberation conspiracy (1 count)

Attempted first-degree murder after deliberation (6 counts)

Attempted murder extreme Indifference (25 counts)

Second-degree arson damage $100 or more (1 count)

Handgun-providing/permitting juvenile to possess (1 count)

Third-degree burglary (1 count)

Second-degree arson damage $100 or more-conspiracy (1 count)

Possession of a weapon on school grounds (1 count)

Criminal mischief $1000-$5000 (1 count)

Criminal mischief-$1000-$5000 conspiracy (1 count)

Theft $2,000-$5,000 (1 count)

Theft $2,000-$5,000 conspiracy (1 count)

Third-degree burglary conspiracy (1 count)

Interference with school (1 count)

Reckless endangerment (1 count)

Violent crime-causing death or serious bodily injury (a sentence enhancer)

Violent crime-weapons used (a sentence enhancer)