Lee Zeldin’s Warning of the Chief Spy Sitting Inside the White House

After the release of the Durham Report, exposing the Russia-Trump collusion probe as a hoax orchestrated by Hillary Clinton’s comrades, former Rep. Lee Zeldin issued a deeply troubling warning about the head of the NSA.

“The author of this debunked 2016 Hillary Clinton lie is currently sitting inside of the White House as President Biden’s National Security Advisor.” He’s the nation’s chief spy.

Jake Sullivan is running the National Security Advisory team that gave us Ukrainegate, Alexander Vindman, corrupt intel agencies, and helps guide the war in Ukraine.

Sullivan, a Hillary apparatchik, pushed Russia-Ukraine fear porn:

Jake Sullivan is the person who wasn’t sure if the Taliban was a “frenemy,” an “adversary” or “what.”

Sullivan is also the person who said we “safely and effectively” withdrew from Afghanistan. They left billions of dollars in military equipment behind making the Taliban the best-equipped army in the region. The administration left thousands of Americans behind. Many who helped us were massacred.

Thirteen US soldiers died unnecessarily along with 700 Afghans. Our drone killed an innocent family, mostly children, and then the administration lied about it.

Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan: “We safely and effectively drew down” in Afghanistan. 13 U.S. service members were killed. pic.twitter.com/R3I5ielIvl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2021

Jake Sullivan is Biden’s Russia-Ukraine point man, who is warning of imminent war or “imminent enough” war with Russia, and cared nothing about our open borders.

He’s the man who spread the Russia collusion story to the media, claiming Trump and Putin planned to hijack the election. Sullivan claimed Trump had a secret computer channel to the Kremlin [Alfa Bank hoax].

“Very serious computer experts” found a “secret hotline” between Trump and Russia, said Jake.

Durham debunked that last year.

Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan in 2017 ~

On CNN’s Wolf Blitzer ..

Pushing the Alfa Bank Hoax .. Saying:

“Very Serious Computer Experts had uncovered a “Secret Hotline” Between Trump and Russia “.. pic.twitter.com/Oe7cMMWyHq — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) February 14, 2022

Jake Sullivan is the man who told us we are ready for a direct war with Russia. He was obsessed with using Russia as his fall guy, guilty or not.

CBS’s @KathrynW5: “Would you say there is a heightened concern about that possibility?” Jake Sullivan: “Before this war even began, I stood at this podium & said the possibility we could see attacks in the United States…was real. It was real then. It remains real today.” pic.twitter.com/0SMAJngvry — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 30, 2022

