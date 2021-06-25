Outrage crowd reacts badly to the Chauvin verdict of ‘only’ 22.5 years in prison



















Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years for 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd but it isn’t satisfying the vengeful.

“Mr. Chauvin, 45 years old, was convicted in April of all counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of Mr. Floyd,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “The 46-year-old Black man died after the white officer knelt on his neck and back for more than nine minutes. Mr. Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis police force.”

Prosecutors had asked for a 30-year sentence, while the defense has argued for probation.

One must wonder if he won’t be killed in prison. He’s likely to be abused badly.

Al Sharpton doesn’t think this is justice, and is stirring up trouble. He hates the police and wants to see these sentences handed down against the police routinely.

He mentioned people like Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor. Eric Garner died because of his own behavior. Brown did as well, He attacked the officer. Tamir Rice was an accident and Breonna Taylor ran into the line of fire after her criminal boyfriend fired at the police.

Rev. Al Sharpton on Derek Chauvin 22.5-year sentence: “Had they done sentences like this before, maybe Chauvin would not have thought he would have gotten away with it.” https://t.co/IuuRKnTv3s pic.twitter.com/vw7mGKzXvh — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2021

The perpetually outraged are likely to riot since they are looking for reasons to feel outraged. They exist to feel outraged and victimized thanks to Democrats.

They are busy on the Twitter sewer ranting about how this isn’t justice.

One wrote, “white privilege is real what happened today is a prime example. Derek Chauvin not getting life in prison after killing a man in public is white privilege. If it was a black man who committed this murder it would’ve been life or even death penalty.”

Another commented, “if this was a black man he would’ve gotten a life sentence no hesitation but a white man only getting 22.5 years for MURDER?? and some of you really see nothing wrong with that. we did not fight that hard for this i’m fucking sick of this shit.”

Crazy Justin Amash wrote, “22.5 years for murder while others face life sentences for nonviolent drug offenses. This isn’t justice.”

MINNEAPOLIS REACTS TO CHAUVIN SENTENCING: Protesters are gathering in Minneapolis following the sentencing of Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. https://t.co/AaBp0MnZsQ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 25, 2021

Related

















