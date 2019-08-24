Rep Mucarsel-Powell says illegal immigration is not affecting American people

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) went on with CNN on Friday to argue that illegal immigration is “really not affecting the American people.”

She apparently didn’t hear about the little 11-year old girl who was raped by two illegal men. Didn’t she know that 64% of all federal arrests are of illegal aliens. In California, they are going to tax citizens to pay for free healthcare for illegals. You can read here about the stolen live of victims of illegal alien crime. In 2017, the total cost of illegal immigration for the United States – at the federal, state, and local levels – was approximately $116 billion.