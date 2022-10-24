War Is Coming, “Ukraine to the End,” “Nuclear Warfare …part of the U.S. rhetoric”

According to the Russian Intelligence Chief, US elites warn that aggression against Russia can be unlimited. At the same time, D.C. does not have a JFK to avert a stand-off with Moscow, Sergey Naryshkin says.

Nuclear warfare has become part of the U.S. rhetoric, warns Naryshkin.

There Are No JFKs

Naryshkin was speaking on Monday in his capacity as head of the Russian Historical Society at the opening of an exhibition marking the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. The current stand-off between Russia and the US over Ukraine has been compared by many to the events that happened six decades ago.

“The American elites today believe that they can maintain the aggression against our nation for as long as they want, fulling military action with thousands of lives of Ukrainian citizens and mercenaries,” the official remarked, drawing a parallel to how the Cuban Missile Crisis started.

The administration of President John F. Kennedy recognized that there were red lines that neither the US nor the USSR should cross, Naryshkin said. There were people in the US government who “thought rationally, were able to calculate the consequences of their actions, and kept their word.”

It’s not clear that the same approach can be found in the Joe Biden administration, Naryshkin stated.

“Today, we will not be able to find a politician in a Western nation of the same magnitude as Kennedy,” he added.

That’s what the Russians think.

WITH UKRAINE TO THE END

The Signs of War

Genitalia comic Zelensky just told the world under what conditions he wants the world to strike the Kremlin. He said that if they attack his offices, the world must attack the Kremlin.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies says that Iran’s assistance to Russia by providing drones and weapons risks Iran being considered an enemy combatant in Ukraine. So, we are going to take on Iran too? These people are clearly insane.

What is the US and we provide all manner of weapons and cash to Ukraine including special forces providing tactical assistance.

We just found out that the US is sending the 101st Airborne to the Russian border. Gen. Petraeus is planning war if something “shocking” or “horrific” happens in Ukraine.

The Russian and Lt. Col. MacGregor believe the US is talking about nuclear war, not Russia.

WAR PROPAGANDA

Reading this has made me realize how often in my life I have unwittingly swallowed war propaganda. https://t.co/MqTFpVX2xY — Forester Mike (@ForesterMike1) October 24, 2022

ALL CALL FOR WAR

Around the world, everywhere you look, the US appears on the verge of entering hot conflict. Our legislators, donors, all see to want war while we are completely unprepared with dwindling petroleum supplies, reliance on our enemies for our goods and drugs, no money, and a weak, feckless administration. This is a completely manufactured, unnecessarily aggressive war.

It’s beckoning our legislators, and their donors, calling from every corner under the dome. Over the weekend, the Daily Dose of Sanity that we send to our legislators is going to focus on these conflicts individually, so we can be sure that there is no misunderstanding.

The comedian who played the piano with his penis is calling the shots. Our government has said, “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Canada’s state-sponsored CBC – Radio Canada is reporting that the majority of Russians support the war in Ukraine and view it more broadly as a “war against The West.”

If you think the US policy towards Russia and Ukraine is going well, you’re going to be thrilled to hear National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan’s take:

“In many ways, the strength of the international response to Russia’s brutal, unprovoked assault – its catastrophic shedding of the terms of the UN Charter – the way the world has come together to respond reveals President Biden’s National Security Strategy in action. From the moment we received the first intelligence reports in the fall and stood up a planning cell out of the West Wing, we were disciplined and determined in our strategic objectives:

To help Ukraine succeed as a democratic, independent, sovereign, and prosperous state, able to deter and defend itself against further aggression. To avoid a direct conflict between nuclear superpowers. And to ensure the international system emerges from this conflict stronger rather than weaker. And seven months later, we are still guided by these aims.”

Seven months and more than $60B in US taxpayer dollars – and counting – with the Biden administration continuing to say that we will be there for the comic to the end.

Just say no!

Here is a sample letter to congress from Advocacy to Action:

ATTENTION CONGRESS:

According to Rasmussen, “88% of Likely U.S. voters are concerned about the economy, including 60% who are Very Concerned.”

Against these numbers, where Americans are feeling the pain of your print-and-spend policies, you continue to shuffle money to Ukraine and antagonize the nuclear power in the region. You’re drawing America into war with Russia. In fact, Lavrov has said that you’ve already de facto entered the war.

This is dangerous and expensive and the American people don’t want it.

Americans don’t want you engaging us in foreign conflicts. The sirens calling you from the G7, from the UN, and from Zelenskyy himself. You must resist this temptation.

While the US media refuses to address Russian support for the war, Canada’s state-sponsored CBC – Radio Canada is reporting that the majority of Russians support the war in Ukraine and view it more broadly as a “war against The West.”

DEMAND FOR REMEDY: Do not engage in military conflict with Russia. Do not allow the same to be done by executive order. We can’t afford it and we don’t want it.

YOU REPRESENT US.

That means what YOU want is irrelevant.

“My ardent desire is, and my aim has been, to comply strictly with all our engagements, foreign and domestic, but to keep the United States free from political connections with every other country; to see that they may be independent of all and under the influence of none.” – George Washington

Remember your oath.

They’ll call you a Putinist or an isolation but think of the tragedy they are trying to inflict and write!

