Tucker blasts out the truth about the Capitol deaths









As we reported on February 4th, Donald Trump is not responsible for the deaths — the five deaths, not seven — at the Capitol on January 6th. In spite of the truth having been exposed, the media continues to lie. The Democrats continued to LIE about the deaths during the impeachment trial. They have no shame.

Tucker says that there is zero evidence that Sicknick was ever ‘bludgeoned’ with a fire extinguisher despite CNN, MSNBC, and other major media outlets reporting it. But Democrats are still saying it. Those lies, like the Charleston lie about Trump, are effective. As Goebbels said, if you repeat something over and over, they will believe it.

Watch:

THE BACKGROUND

One woman, Ashli Babbitt, was killed by an officer as she climbed, unarmed through a broken window that led to the House chamber inside the Capitol. The officer, whose name we do not know, was not charged.

Another who was inside the Capitol, Roseanne Boyland, 34, was a recovering heroin addict, who died in the Capitol.

A friend of Ms. Boyland said she was possibly crushed in the melee. However, her sister said a police detective told the family Boyland had collapsed while standing off to the side in the Capitol Rotunda.

Two others died of natural causes. One had a heart attack and another had a stroke. One police officer killed himself a week after the melee, and another did much later. There is no evidence the suicides were related to the riot in any way. HERO, OFFICER SICKNICK Then there is Officer Sicknick, a true hero, who was involved in the riot at the Capitol. He collapsed upon returning to the office the next day and later died in the hospital from a stroke. His family said he might have had a prior medical issue. His brother said there was no mention of him being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. “He texted me last night and said, ‘I got pepper-sprayed twice,’ and he was in good shape,” said Ken Sicknick. “Apparently he collapsed in the Capitol and they resuscitated him using CPR.” The site said that on Thursday, family members were told that the officer had a blood clot and suffered a stroke, and was on a ventilator. CNN admitted there was NO sign of blunt force trauma. According to what ABC called “sources familiar with the matter,” authorities believe Brian Sicknick’s death was driven by a medical condition. The autopsy is kept secret. ABC reported that a video of the alleged fire extinguisher attack has not been found. Three unnamed sources allegedly said Officer Sicknick died from a hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. Yet there was NO BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA. The Sicknick family said in a statement, “Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue. Please honor Brian’s life and service and respect our privacy while we move forward in doing the same. Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember. Thank you.”

