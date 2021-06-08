Unhinged Cheney compares Donald Trump to the Chinese Communist Party



















Rep. Liz Cheney is spending her days obsessing on Donald Trump and her language is hyperbolic and venomous. She chooses left-wing outlets to spread the bad press, hurting the Republican Party to satisfy her anger and hate.

During an interview with Obama hack David Axelrod on his “Axe Files” podcast, Liz Cheney claimed Trump demanding election transparency and integrity is “dangerous and damaging.”

The failed number three in House leadership will not give it a rest. She’s trying to save the swamp of the Bush era. That era is truly dead.

HE SOUNDS LIKE THE CCP?

Her vitriol has taken her to a new level. Cheney is now comparing Donald Trump to the Chinese Communist Party, who imprison, rape, mutilate and kill Uighurs and other political prisoners, among committing other human rights atrocities.

Cheney said, “When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he’s using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy.”

She added; “When he says that our system doesn’t work … when he suggests that it’s, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it’s failed.. those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us,” she continued. “It’s very dangerous and damaging … and it’s not true.”

[No, honestly, what’s damaging is not recognizing the outrageous changes implemented immediately prior to the 2020 election – mail-in ballots, ballots sent to everyone indiscriminately, drop boxes, Zucker boxes, illegal law changes, and more.]

Dick’s daughter doesn’t care that she is supplying all kinds of vile propaganda to Democrats. All that matters is her viewpoint because she’s egomaniacal.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy became her target as well.

“And so the idea that a few weeks after he did that, the leader of the Republicans in the House would be at Mar-a-Lago, essentially, you know, pleading with him to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing, to me was inexcusable,” said Cheney.

McCarthy helped oust her.

Her major goal is to make sure Donald Trump “never gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”

That’s all that matters to her – vote her out Wyoming!

Watch:

“What Donald Trump did is the most dangerous thing, the most egregious violation of an oath of office of any president in our history.”

If you thought, @RepLizCheney was going to tone down her criticism of Trump, take a listen to new #AxeFiles, up NOW: https://t.co/jlJZtuNGTy pic.twitter.com/YVbOVL2TqS — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 7, 2021

