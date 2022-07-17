Bill Gates Wants a Global Pandemic Alert System and Fire Squad

Bill Gates, the computer guy who stole Windows, wants a global alert system for potential pandemics, along with a fire squad of first responders. The main reason to do this is to put controls in place quickly. Controls include masks, lockdowns, and mandatory vaccines, according to The WHO.

Pandemics are a problem since the coronavirus hit and was used to take away peoples’ rights. The global rulers used a CCP-style lockdown, which appears to be the future method that is on the table. The World Health Organization (WHO) wants global control of pandemics. They advocate replicating masks, lockdowns, and mandatory vaccines as future policy.

It’s stunning how no one wanted to investigate the very probable origination of coronavirus in a Chinese lab in Wuhan. They’re so concerned about pandemics but don’t want to investigate bioterrorism.

GLOBAL ALERTS TO TERRIFY THE MASSES

When it comes to preventing pandemics, scientific tools alone aren’t enough. We also need new capabilities, including a global alert system and infectious disease first responders (or what I like to call a pandemic fire squad): https://t.co/53Rf5uvjub pic.twitter.com/rTmM7STl6U — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 1, 2021

It sounds like they will control people.

GAVI.ORG LISTS THE POTENTIAL UPCOMING PANDEMICS

A pandemic information source called Gavi.org is funded by governments, corporations, foundations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ($1.6 billion), and private individuals.

The multibillion-dollar organization is largely funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and claims to have provided over 800 million vaccinations since its founding in the early 2000s.

The organization has been active in promoting the distribution of a vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic and has amassed nearly $9 billion to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 300 million children.

They want richer nations, mostly the US, to fund vaccines for poorer nations. This organization has provided vaccines for various illnesses in Africa.

They would likely be very involved in Gates’ alert system and fire squad.

Today, the organization supports immunizations for dozens of illnesses, including cholera, meningitis, tuberculosis, HPV, yellow fever, measles, and polio. Gavi focused on 20 target countries as part of its 2016- 2020 plan: Afghanistan, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda, the Central African Republic, Haiti, Madagascar, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niger, Papua New Guinea, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen.

THE DISEASES THEY SAY MAY BECOME THE NEXT PANDEMIC

Would a global alert system be ringing on all of these now? If not, when?

Rift Valley fever, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a bioterrorism agent.

Hantavirus has a long incubation period and apparently spreads quickly.

Another coronavirus.

Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a disease carried by certain ticks. It’s always around.

Lassa fever rarely shows symptoms and has a long incubation time.

Marburg spreads from human to human through bodily fluids. It has a high death rate.

Yellow fever could spread via international travel.

H5N1 and H7N9 influenza are two forms of the Spanish Flu that have already circulated in the past and could come back.

Chikungunya has also already been a pandemic but not in the Northern Hemisphere.

Ebola is constantly mutating.

Nipah virus is a disease so deadly that many governments already classify it as a bioterrorism threat.

THIS COULD BE A GREAT TOOL FOR THE NWO

🚨Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF, does not predict the future, he manipulates our leaders into creating his ideal future for us. What you see happening today was planned in the 90’s pic.twitter.com/QkkyV2R45R — The Great Resist (@TheGreatRESlST) July 16, 2022

