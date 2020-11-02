Boarding up for Election Day response from Party of Love & Tolerance

Biden supporters have us living like the Third World during the election. When can you recall an election where buildings have to board up, and the White House has to double up on security? You can’t remember because it never happened before.

Biden supporters have created this violence, euphemistically calling it protesting. This is Third World stuff, and it’s all manufactured by far-left members of the Democrat Party.

Lisa Fithian, who is dubbed the ‘most dangerous woman in America‘ by supporters, trains the rioters. The media will call them ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ and the riots will be called ‘unrest’ by the media, as the AP ordained.

The neo-Marxists in the Democrat Party plan violence on Election Day if Trump wins, and perhaps even if he doesn’t. You can check out videos and maps here. They plan to take over Federal buildings.

ShutDownDC is hoping for a military-style coup. This is driven and organized by Antifa and Black Lives Matter and their offshoots.

They have everything from mobile kitchens to feed their street thugs to medics for field treatment of their wounded.

BLM and Antifa have decided Trump is not allowed to win and, if he does, it’s because the right stole the election. They want to overthrow the government.

A disaffected member of Sunrise leaked all of these documents.

The Marxists issued a leaked guide, which can be found here on Google Docs.

If you think this all sounds crazy, recall the recently publicized Transition Integrity Project of never Trump ‘Republicans,’ which clearly calls for people to take to the streets. It includes many prominent people, and the leader is also hoping for a military coup in the USA.

I encourage people to click on the links, watch a couple of the videos, and read the plan. It is a Democrat plan, not a white supremacist plan.

These buildings are not boarded up to protect them from Trump supporters. The left is threatening violence as a final act of extortion before the election. https://t.co/LfF77UwyeW — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

Biden’s big lie continues:

Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters. https://t.co/XALmvJ0H2t — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 1, 2020

Business Owners Boarding Up In Case Party Of Love And Tolerance Loses https://t.co/6Qciq20732 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 2, 2020

THE BOARDING UP IS TO PROTECT US FROM DEMOCRATS

Welcome to the Third World, manufactured by the far-left Democrats embraced and in control of the Democrat Party. If you like this, vote Democrat. It won’t stop if Biden is elected. It will grow. These people are communists, and we know how that goes from history.

If you aren’t horrified by what the Democrats have wrought, you should be.

It is sickening that business owners are boarding up their storefronts because they know liberals will send out their thugs on election night to burn cities down. Democrats are the party of hate, intolerance & violence— and that is why Americans will choose Trump on Nov 3rd. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 1, 2020

NYC: Many mainstream retail outlets in Times Square are boarding up their windows preparing for the election aftermath Trucks filled with wood are now pulling up in front of businesses to secure them pic.twitter.com/mY8XXaqO7e — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020

No one is boarding up stores because of Trump supporters https://t.co/aeYKo0WYub — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2020

Democrats claim Trump won’t agree to a peaceful transition of power. Meanwhile, businesses in cities across America are boarding up their windows in case Democrats lose on November 3rd. 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 31, 2020