Cuomo ordered elderly with COV to nursing homes, thousands died, he blames Trump

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) ordered the elderly with coronavirus to be put back into nursing homes instead of accepting them in hospitals. We have him saying that on tape. Nursing homes are not hospitals or urgent care centers and weren’t prepared. He gave them no time and no PPEs. He said it wasn’t his job. Therefore, thousands of the people who died in New York were elderly in nursing homes. The elderly are the most vulnerable population and he put virus patients in with them.

He said the nursing homes didn’t have to keep them, however, he said they did, “it’s the rule.”

He will take no responsibility.

New York officials also admitted to intentionally miscounting nursing home deaths by only counting residents who died from COVID-19 in the facility itself — not residents who died after being transferred to a hospital for serious treatment.

Cuomo then claimed he saved 1,000 lives.

The New York Governor blamed nursing homes for the deaths and has his puppet AG Letitia James investigating with an eye towards criminal prosecutions of nursing home CEOs.

When that didn’t seem to work, he said, oh, well, they were going to die anyway. He told reporters:

The comment is this. And I have those conversations all day long with people who have lost people, right? We lost 139 people yesterday in hospitals. Who is accountable for those 139 deaths? Well, how do we get justice for those families who had 139 deaths? What is justice? Who can we prosecute for those deaths? Nobody. Nobody. Mother nature. God. Where did this virus come from? People are going to die by this virus. That is the truth. Best hospital system on the globe, I believe we have. Best doctors, best nurses who have responded like heroes, every medication, ventilators, the health system wants for nothing. We worked it out so we always had available beds. Nobody was deprived of a bed or medical coverage in any way.

And still, people died. Still, people died. Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen despite whatever you do. Because with all our progress as a society, we can’t keep everyone alive. Despite what everything you do and older people are more vulnerable. And that is a fact. And that is not going to change.

The heat is being turned up so now he’s blaming the President who had nothing to do with any of this!

During a news conference Wednesday, Cuomo faced more questions about the tragic nursing home deaths. He responded that the media and his critics should “ask President Trump.”

“Look, this is a political season. I get it. I have refrained from politics,” he said. “I’m not going to get into the political back and forth.

“Anyone who wants to ask why did the state do that with COVID patients and nursing homes, it’s because the state followed President Trump’s CDC guidance,” Cuomo continued. “So they should ask President Trump.

He’s also blaming the CDC.

“The CDC guidance said a nursing home cannot discriminate against a COVID patient,” the governor claimed, according to the Post.

Watch:

We know what President Trump would say, and say correctly, Andrew must be held accountable. You see, he rules. He doesn’t make sound decisions based on sound advice.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers are demanding an independent investigation into New York’s nursing home fiasco, Newsday reported.