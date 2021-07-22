Revolver exposes five of the FBI’s egregious entrapment cases

















Revolver News does it again. They outlined five cases in which the FBI entrapped people who only committed crimes because the FBI prodded them to do it.

This is just a summary, but it will leave you shocked.

The 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center

The bomb that nearly murdered tens of thousands was built with the help of an FBI informant. Egyptian immigrant Emad Salem was a part of Ramzi Yousef’s cell during the plotting of the attack. Salem, posing as an ex-Green Beret, was encouraged by the FBI to join the nascent New York Islamic extremist movement. Once Salem had penetrated the cell, instead of using him to thwart an attack, the FBI deliberately let the attack go forward.

Hal Turner

A conservative radio host who was promoted by Sean Hannity, Hal Turner’s rhetoric eventually turned violent. He said awful things about killing immigrants, judges, President Obama.

During his trial, he said he had been acting at the direction of the FBI the entire time. He was being used to lure in some dangerous people.

The FBI lied and said he was only a fringe asset.

In a memo only two years earlier, the FBI said Turner “has proven highly reliable and is in a unique position to provide vital information on multiple subversive domestic organizations.” The memo went on to say that Turner’s “statistical accomplishments include over 100 subjects identified, over 10 acts of violence prevented and multiple subjects arrested.”

Eventually, Turner was convicted for threatening the three judges and spent three years in prison. According to Turner, the moral is simple: He trusted the FBI and was betrayed.

COINTELPRO [Counter Intelligence Program]

From 1967 through 1970, Tommy Tongyai, better known as “Tommy the Traveler,” hopped around the country posing as a radical member of Students for a Democratic Society. In fact, Tongyai was an FBI informant, who persistently urged non-violent activists to up their game

Two students at Hobart College, acting at Tongyai’s urging, firebombed a campus ROTC building and were then swiftly arrested and sentenced to several months in prison each.

After they were caught, the FBI said they would end all such activities, but they didn’t. Tommy led a Maoist group, pushing them to violence.

The Herald Square Bomber

Shahawar Matin Siraj was one of the government’s biggest catches in the early years of the War on Terrorism. In 2004, Siraj, a bookstore employee, was recorded by FBI informant Osama Eldawoody “plotting” to bomb the Herald Square subway station in New York. He was arrested, convicted of engaging in a terrorist conspiracy and sentenced to thirty years in prison.

Sadly, Elawoody, having been paid $100,000 for his efforts, and acting as an elder mentor, inflamed anti-American sentiments and pushed him to plan the bombing. He would never have done it without Elawoody, the FBI’s paid informant.

