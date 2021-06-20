Lamont Hill interviews psychiatrist who says whites are all psychopaths

Lamont Hill has made a lot of racist comments and he sounds like a communist whenever he speaks. He is also believed to be an anti-Semite which appears to be why he is gone from CNN. And, he has a history of racist anti-white comments. It is no surprise that he chose to interview the crazy racist psychiatrist Dr. Aruna Khilanani. She actually has a practice in New York City (where else?).
She became famous recently for a speech she gave at Yale saying all white people are “psychopaths.” Khilanani said that whites invert reality, see themselves as superheroes, and their perception becomes “violence.” Whites are “bullies” and have “no self-image.” Oh, and she calls us white people, “whitey.”
“White people have been out of their minds” since colonialism, she insisted. Whites don’t own their own “dirty history.”
“White people have never made any sense,” she says as if she does.
Khilanani spoke about “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way,” but it’s just a fantasy she has so don’t criticize her for saying it. She was very put off by that.
THE INTERVIEW
Hill went from CNN to BET, a channel for black people and a lot of people listen to him, unfortunately. He didn’t interview her to challenge her in any way. Instead, he helped her double down. He began with a leading question.
“Would it be fair to say, based on your expertise, that white people are psychopathic?” Hill asked.
“I think so, yeah,” psycho ‘psychiatrist’ Khilanani answered. “I think that there’s many lies that — the way, the level of lying that white people do that has started since colonialism, we’re just used to it.”
At one point, Hill asked her if she’s saying “psychopathic” at a “systemic” level, or can we say that individual white people are psychopathic, or unhealthy, or out of their minds.”
Basically, she said it’s both.
Hill wanted to know if it was possibly harmful to say these things or if it was a situation in which white people should just shut up and take it because they deserve it. [A better idea would be for him to shut up.]
What do you think the psycho said?
This is very, very dangerous but I don’t have to tell you.
Don’t forget that both of these people likely vote for the Party of Love. Sadly, Bill O’Reilly gave Hill his start and he’s sorry he did.
If you live in the same State as her and are white, file a complaint with the Board of Psychiatry as she is diagnosing you without being her patient.
Living here is Mississippi you come into contact with a lot of Black people because the State is 40% Black. I live in a rural area and all the Black people here are proud, hard working, and have control of their lives. Whenever you bring up the Capital, Jackson, Blacks immediately talk about Blacks there as a bunch of losers who are constantly trying to make the lives of everyone else more complicated. Jackson is 82% Black and most of the people below the poverty line seem to live in and around Jackson. Because they are in such close proximity to the Capitol and Government Services is why they are branded losers. I can’t disagree with this prevailing view by working Blacks. It seems like Cities breed losers and crazies.
What I can’t understand is why those on Government “Assistance” live in Cities. In the case of Jackson the Cost of Living index is over 82%. Many of the smaller rural cities have a Cost of Living index of only about 60%. In other words, your Government payments go 20% or even 25% further in rural areas. I retired to Rural Mississippi because my Pension and Social Security goes a lot further here than in South Florida. South Florida has it’s share of crazies and losers too. I would go a bit further then my Black neighbors though and say that many of the nation’s “losers” are losers because they aren’t very smart and that is a result of a failed education system.
Dr. Aruna Khilanani is clearly a product of that failed education system. She is obviously radicalized. The question is was it through College or Family/Friends? She reminds me of Middle East Muslims (Hamas) from the content of her speeches. In her professional opinion she labels all White People as psychopathic when the facts are that White in America are the most generous people on Earth. Her License to practice should be under review. I seriously hope she is on a FBI watch list because she strikes me as a radical who could push a “confused” person over the edge. She probably works out of New York City because there are so many “confused” people there who are losers. A fertile field for recruits. People like Dr. Aruna Khilanani aren’t just racist; they are dangerous radicals.