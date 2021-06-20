Lamont Hill interviews psychiatrist who says whites are all psychopaths



















Lamont Hill has made a lot of racist comments and he sounds like a communist whenever he speaks. He is also believed to be an anti-Semite which appears to be why he is gone from CNN. And, he has a history of racist anti-white comments. It is no surprise that he chose to interview the crazy racist psychiatrist Dr. Aruna Khilanani. She actually has a practice in New York City (where else?).

She became famous recently for a speech she gave at Yale saying all white people are “psychopaths.” Khilanani said that whites invert reality, see themselves as superheroes, and their perception becomes “violence.” Whites are “bullies” and have “no self-image.” Oh, and she calls us white people, “whitey.”

“White people have been out of their minds” since colonialism, she insisted. Whites don’t own their own “dirty history.”

“White people have never made any sense,” she says as if she does.

Khilanani spoke about “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way,” but it’s just a fantasy she has so don’t criticize her for saying it. She was very put off by that.

THE INTERVIEW

Hill went from CNN to BET, a channel for black people and a lot of people listen to him, unfortunately. He didn’t interview her to challenge her in any way. Instead, he helped her double down. He began with a leading question.

“Would it be fair to say, based on your expertise, that white people are psychopathic?” Hill asked.

“I think so, yeah,” psycho ‘psychiatrist’ Khilanani answered. “I think that there’s many lies that — the way, the level of lying that white people do that has started since colonialism, we’re just used to it.”

At one point, Hill asked her if she’s saying “psychopathic” at a “systemic” level, or can we say that individual white people are psychopathic, or unhealthy, or out of their minds.”

Basically, she said it’s both.

Hill wanted to know if it was possibly harmful to say these things or if it was a situation in which white people should just shut up and take it because they deserve it. [A better idea would be for him to shut up.]

What do you think the psycho said?

This is very, very dangerous but I don’t have to tell you.

Don’t forget that both of these people likely vote for the Party of Love. Sadly, Bill O’Reilly gave Hill his start and he’s sorry he did.

Watch a couple of haters:

