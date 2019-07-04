President Trump & America’s Last Parade

We no longer have borders, which means we cannot meet the definition of a country. Education in the United States is a disaster. We are losing our First Amendment and our Second. The hard-left has seized power over the Internet. Anyone to the right of CNN is silenced or will soon be silenced.

My Pope is hard-left, and he will destroy Catholicism. For me, I am losing it all.

The parade today is aimed at reminding Americans about America and why we should be proud to be American. Unfortunately, the left, who have full control of all areas of communication, are demonizing the United States as they dehumanize half the country.

We are happy there is a parade today and we hope it works. It’s about patriotism. Unfortunately, it might well be America’s last patriotic parade.

All we know, our traditions, our foundation, are being eroded and they are being replaced with socialism and communism.

The New York Times said America is just “ok,” and we certainly aren’t great. It is the new clarion call from the left. America and its foundation must be taken down, and they are close to achieving their ends.

This is a must-watch, it’s brilliant:

The Democrat Brown Shirts

Antifa is protected by many or all in the media and by politicians. They are dangerous brown shirts. They run Portland and just beat up a journalist, some men trying to help a gay man in a sundress, and they assaulted police. Two officers were pepper sprayed.

A video of the altercation was taken down and the blogger was banned from Twitter.

The journalist Andy Ngo has been falsely smeared with lies as a provocateur and propagandist while Antifa is described as youth protecting us from fascists.

They, of course, are the fascists.

The victims were called “snowflakes” and the quick-drying cement thrown over the victims is described euphemistically as a milkshake in the media and on social media.

Leftist Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler, an Antifa supporter, railed against Sen. Ted Cruz for condemning Antifa and him for his stand own order.

Jack Dorsey himself admits his conservative employees feel unsafe expressing their opinions. All of social media has been hijacked by the hard-left who now comprise the whole of the Democrat Party. Even liberals have fallen in line.

As I write this, I have discovered that Ann Corcoran’s Refugee Resettlement Watch was terminated by WordPress this week. It’s just gone. It was an outstanding resource of what is happening to our country thanks to illegal immigration and the massive influx of some refugees who hate us.